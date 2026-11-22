

The Auburn Tigers closed out their at-home schedule on Saturday, taking down the Samford Bulldogs 59-17 in a game that was mostly run by the Tigers’ backup quarterback, Tristan Ti’a. However, things will need to get back to normal in a hurry for Alex Golesh and company, as the time has finally come for the Tigers’ first Iron Bowl prep week of the Golesh tenure.

Golesh has been clear from the get-go that the significance of the Iron Bowl is not lost on him–in fact, earlier this season, the team had entire dedicated sections of practice to get early prep in–but after the Samford game, he and his players talked a bit about how much the matchup means to them, as well as how they will be preparing,

“I told these guys we turned the page 10 minutes ago when we broke it down,” he said. [The Iron Bowl is] the reason why you come to Auburn and the reason I came to Auburn to be a part of what’s coming here this week… I told these guys to be humble enough to get coached tomorrow. There’s a ton that’s got to get right, and then we’ve got to go.”

Tiger fans will be happy to hear that their coach isn’t dwelling on the win over an FCS program, no matter how dominant, as the team’s full focus has now shifted to Tuscaloosa, where they’ll set up shop next week. The Tigers’ skipper certainly takes this matchup seriously, and with a host of new faces on the roster, particularly those who haven’t participated in an Iron Bowl before, excitement is high on the Plains.

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“Man, I can’t wait,” Auburn receiver Keshaun Singleton, who had three touchdowns against Samford, said. “When I got here in January, that is all we talked about. But now, I am so antsy to it, like playing in the Iron Bowl, because it means something to me.”

Not everyone on the roster is a new face, though; some, like Sylvester Smith-Reed, a senior who’s been on the roster for all four years of his collegiate career, have seen this movie before and know what is necessary to take it to the Tide.

“I just hope that [the new faces] can look around at the guys who have been here and see how we go day-to-day in practice, the film study and taking care of our bodies this week,” he said. “I hope that guys can look at other guys and take examples from them.”

The Tigers haven’t won an Iron Bowl since 2019, but they also currently have their best record since that same year. Clearly, Golesh has things moving in the right direction, and if he can take down the Tide in year one, he’ll be a very popular man on the Plains.

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