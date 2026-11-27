The Auburn Tigers are set for the 91st edition of the Iron Bowl this Saturday, and they just received an injury update on the status of one of their best players.

Quarterback Byrum Brown remains listed as questionable ahead of Auburn's matchup against Alabama, according to the updated SEC availability report released on Thursday night.

Brown was initially listed as “questionable” in the initial SEC availability report on Wednesday, which left many confused after he told media members on Tuesday that his body felt “phenomenal.”

After all, Brown should be extremely rested after playing about three quarters in Auburn’s blowout win over Mississippi State a few weeks ago and just two snaps last weekend against Samford.

There have been assumptions from fans that Brown’s uncertain status could stem from an illness, such as the flu, while others speculate a possible injury in practice on Wednesday.

However, that could be unlikely, as head coach Alex Golesh didn’t mention anything about Brown suffering any sort of setback during his media availability after Wednesday’s practice.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Brown has certainly been one of Auburn’s more impactful contributors this season, as he enters Week 13 as the Tigers’ leading rusher with 644 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground thus far.

The veteran signal-caller has also evolved as a passer throughout the course of the year, as Brown has thrown just one interception in the last six games after recording seven in the first five outings of 2026.

If Brown is unable to suit up for the Tigers in his last collegiate regular-season game, Golesh will turn to backup quarterback Tristan Ti’a, a sophomore Oregon State transfer who posted a historic performance last Saturday vs. Samford.

Ti’a went 17-of-18 through the air for 341 yards and four touchdowns, contributing to the most passing yards Auburn has recorded in a single game in program history — 480 yards. He also added one rushing touchdown with his legs.

While Brown’s absence would undoubtedly make Auburn’s chances of upsetting Alabama on the road significantly lower, Ti’a’s experience and success against Samford last weekend likely increase Golesh’s confidence in him in the biggest game of the season.

The other notable Tiger on the availability report is linebacker De’Marcus Riddick, who was listed as questionable on Thursday. Riddick suffered an injury in Auburn’s win over Arkansas, and Golesh said earlier this week that he’s “fighting” to return for the Iron Bowl.

A third availability report will be released on Friday night, which will provide status updates and injury reports from across the SEC.