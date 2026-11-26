

The Auburn Tigers may be down one of their most important pieces on offense, as on Wednesday, Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown was listed as questionable for the Tigers’ upcoming Iron Bowl matchup with Alabama.

A ‘questionable’ designation in college football officially means that the player has about a 50/50 shot to play in their upcoming matchup, as opposed to probable or doubtful, in which the player is more or less likely to participate.

If Brown is, indeed, out for the Iron Bowl, it will be a significant blow to the Tigers’ offense, which has operated with the senior as the starter for every game this season, though he did take a backseat for Tristian Ti’a against Samford after playing the Tigers’ first two offensive plays of the game, which could have had something to do with this designation.

At this time, there is no official word as to what injury or affliction the Tigers’ quarterback may be dealing with, though it’s safe to assume that if there is any way he will be able to participate, he will. However, if he is operating at a limited capacity, it could hurt the Tigers’ offense against the Crimson Tide, as Brown’s athleticism and rushing ability have been hallmark pieces of his game all season.

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Currently, Brown leads the team in rushing yards with 644 yards over 177 attempts, averaging 3.6 yards per carry and scoring a team-high nine rushing touchdowns. He’s passed for 2,035 yards on 65.6% completion, scoring 15 passing touchdowns to eight interceptions.

Who Is The Auburn Tigers’ Backup Quarterback?

If Brown is, indeed, unable to participate in the Tigers’ season finale against Alabama, sophomore Oregon State quarterback Tristian Ti’a will likely step up in his absence. Ti’a has participated in six of the Tigers’ games this season, though he’s only earned significant minutes in one: the Tigers’ matchup last week against Samford.

In that matchup, Ti’a completed 17 of his 18 passes for 341 passing yards and four touchdowns, rushing just once for a one-yard touchdown. He’s certainly a serviceable option for the Tigers, but most fans would likely prefer to have the proven starter in the saddle for the Tigers’ biggest rivalry matchup.

The Tigers, with or without Ti’a, will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in their final matchup of the season this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT, in a matchup that will be broadcast on ABC and Disney+.

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