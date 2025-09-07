Auburn QB Jackson Arnold has Found His Comfort Zone with Hugh Freeze, Tigers
AUBURN, Ala.- Week 2 is complete for the Auburn Tigers, who now sit at 2-0 in the regular season. Auburn defeated the Ball State Cardinals 42-3 under the lights of Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn’s home opener.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze was really impressed with Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold after the game, where he passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns, nearly setting a program record for single-game completion percentage.
“We should have set it, somehow, some way. I didn't know that,” Freeze said about the record. “Probably would have. The only ones he didn't complete, they were really soft, and I probably called a couple too many down the field shots that caused them to get pressure.
“If I had stuck with what I knew was there, I think he was 24 of 28; he probably would have been 28 of 28. I thought he had an excellent night of taking what they gave, used his legs when he needed to.
"Thought it was a really solid night, obviously."
Arnold hardly made any bad decisions on Saturday night against the Cardinals. He completed passes to seven different receivers, with Cam Coleman leading the way with seven catches, and Eric Singleton adding 64 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Arnold is thankful to have so many weapons to choose from after transferring from an Oklahoma Sooners team that struggled with injuries last season.
“I think it’s good that I can go out at any point in time and look out to my left or right and be comfortable with who I’m throwing to,” Arnold said. “It’s not just a look out at ‘X’, and I see Cam’s out there, and I’ve got to throw to that guy.I’ve got dudes all across the field I can spread the ball to.”
In a very real way, Freeze’s job at Auburn depends on the success of Arnold. The faith that Freeze has put in Arnold hasn’t been lost on the former Sooners quarterback.
“Obviously super appreciative of Coach Freeze bringing me in and really just believing in me when other people wouldn’t,” Arnold said after the game on Saturday. ”Bringing me in, trusting me, and handing me the keys to this offense and allow me to have a full offseason to build chemistry with this team and go through spring ball and summer and fall camp like that, and I think going into fall camp and going into the season, I feel like we’ve been on level for just about everything.”
There’s a level of trust with Arnold that Freeze didn’t have with previous quarterbacks at Auburn.
“I feel like we’ve been on the same level for just about everything,” Arnold said of his connection with Freeze. “Whether it’s taking easy ones, throwing hitches, or whether it’s certain reads that I need to check out of.
“The first touchdown of the night for (Jeremiah) Cobb, was a play we checked out of,” Arnold said while Freeze nodded beside him. “Little things like that. Just being on the same page and what coach Freeze wants on the offense.”
Arnold has settled into his new home on the Plains with 501 total yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns.
Auburn takes on the South Alabama Jaguars next Saturday at 11:45 a.m. CT in Jordan-Hare Stadium on SEC Network, a week before the Tigers travel to Norman, Okla. to take on the Oklahoma Sooners.
Then we’ll get a real idea of just how far this Auburn Tigers offense has come with Arnold at the helm.