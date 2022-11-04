Skip to main content

REPORT: Auburn QB TJ Finley not traveling with team to Mississippi State

Finley will not travel with the team to Starkville and could be considering the portal.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley is reportedly not traveling with the team to Mississippi State, per reports.

Finley has not seen the field since October 15th at Ole Miss, where he came in for four plays during a three-and-out drive. He has been battling a shoulder injury since the Penn State game in week three. According to sources, Finley is strongly considering entering the transfer portal portal but simply "took the week off" this week.

Per AuburnLive (as well as other outlets), there are some frustrations expressed by Finley's mother following Harsin's firing. He is expected to enter the portal at some point within the coming days.

Robby Ashford has replaced Finley as the starter since his shoulder injury. Although supposedly healthy enough to come in during Auburn's 41-27 loss to Arkansas, Finley did not enter the game. During his time with the Tigers, Finley completed 56.9% of his passes for 1,258 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Auburn takes on Mississippi State in Starkville this Saturday. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Must read stories

Lane Kiffin's contract details, what it would take for Auburn to get him

New staff designations for Auburn following Harsin's firing

Candidates to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn

REPORT: Auburn players want Deion Sanders

ESPN believes Hugh Freeze to be front-runner in Auburn head coaching search

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

TJ FInley vs Penn State.
Football

REPORT: Auburn QB TJ Finley not traveling with team to Mississippi State

By Lance Dawe
Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles out against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Lindsay's Locks for Week Ten of College Football

By Lindsay Crosby
Nov 6, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks onto the field during the second half of the game against the Liberty Flames at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Making the case: Why Lane Kiffin should be Auburn's next head coach

By Lance Dawe
Nov 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) defends Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Chuma Okeke scores thousandth point in win over Warriors

By Andrew Stefaniak
Carnell WilliamsAuburn Football vs Samford on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Five reasons why Auburn beats Mississippi State

By Cooper Posey
USATSI_15647094
Basketball

WBB: Tigers Top Tuskegee in Preseason Clash

By Harrison Tarr
Dec 18, 2021; Mobile, Alabama, USA; Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze watches his defense on the field in the first quarter during the 2021 LendingTree Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports
Football

ESPN believes Hugh Freeze to be front-runner in Auburn head coaching search

By Lance Dawe
FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 06: Will Rogers #2 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs drops back to pass in the second half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 31-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Football

Behind Enemy Lines: The Mississippi State side of the matchup

By Zac Blackerby