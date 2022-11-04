REPORT: Auburn QB TJ Finley not traveling with team to Mississippi State

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley is reportedly not traveling with the team to Mississippi State, per reports.

Finley has not seen the field since October 15th at Ole Miss, where he came in for four plays during a three-and-out drive. He has been battling a shoulder injury since the Penn State game in week three. According to sources, Finley is strongly considering entering the transfer portal portal but simply "took the week off" this week.

Per AuburnLive (as well as other outlets), there are some frustrations expressed by Finley's mother following Harsin's firing. He is expected to enter the portal at some point within the coming days.

Robby Ashford has replaced Finley as the starter since his shoulder injury. Although supposedly healthy enough to come in during Auburn's 41-27 loss to Arkansas, Finley did not enter the game. During his time with the Tigers, Finley completed 56.9% of his passes for 1,258 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Auburn takes on Mississippi State in Starkville this Saturday. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

