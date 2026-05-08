Auburn Receives Trio of Predictions to Land 2027 Quarterback

Though the Auburn Tigers’ 2026 season will, barring major injury, belong to new USF transfer quarterback Byrum Brown, the Tigers are still in search of who their next quarterback will be. Tristan Ti’a, a sophomore transfer from Oregon State, waits in the wings, but there are never any guarantees that a player will stick with a program after a season.

The Tigers are looking to quickly mitigate that issue, and they have begun to surge for three-star Brookwood (Ga.) quarterback Gary Chatman, Jr. Chatman is currently rated as the 57th-best quarterback in his class as well as the 122nd-best in-class player from his home state of Georgia.

On Friday, Christian Clemete of 247Sports logged an official prediction for Chatman to land at Auburn, listing a six out of ten confidence level. Additionally, 247Sports’ competitor, On3, logged two more predictions for the Tigers to land Chatman just an hour before Clemete did.

If the Tigers can land Chatman, it will be a significant recruiting win for the Tigers, as well as the sixth overall commitment for Auburn’s 2027 class, which is currently rated as the 43rd-best class in the country.

Chatman’s inclusion could make things interesting with Ti’a, provided he stays another season, though the experienced Ti’a would be much more likely to start over a true freshman, leaving Chatman plenty of time to develop and a strong quarterback to develop under.

Though Chatman is largely predicted to land on the Plains, other programs are still in the running, no matter how slim their chances appear to be. Wake Forest and Iowa State are the other two notable programs on Chatman’s list, though Chatman recently decommitted from Wake Forest and reopened his recruitment.

Of course, there is always a chance that he will go back to the Demon Deacons, and a move of that type would not be unprecedented, but it would certainly be surprising to see an athlete with as much Auburn buzz simply go back to where he was committed previously.

Auburn, beyond Ti’a, is stretched quite thin for quarterback play after this season, and there currently is just one other quarterback, three-star Rhys Brush, represented in either of the Tigers’ 2026 or 2027 classes. Chatman now has the opportunity to improve the Tigers’ class and potentially make his mark on the Plains, but he will have to commit to Auburn to start that process.

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