The Auburn Tigers have put together quite the first season under Alex Golesh, and recruits have been taking notice. However, after the Tigers’ upset win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, a game in which they were two-touchdown underdogs, Golesh’s already-strong recruiting efforts may be getting just that much stronger.

The Tigers already boast the 12th-best recruiting class in the country, including solutions for several of their weaker points, but earlier in the season, there were concerns as to whether or not the Tigers would be able to hang on to their commits–after all, three-star athlete James Branch flipped his commitment from Auburn to Alabama just hours preceding their matchup.

After the Tigers’ win, though, recruits raved about their future program, coach, and expectations for the future.

“It’s GREAT to be an Auburn Tiger!” said Sam Sollie, a three-star Auburn quarterback commit in the class of 2028. “Congrats to the players and coaches on the W! This is only the beginning!”

“Nobody better to believe in than @CoachGolesh,” added Rance Brown, a three-star offensive line commit in the class of 2027. “Only the beginning!”

“Why @AuburnFootball? Why @CoachGolesh & @CoachHoodie? Because we believe,” said Layton von Brandt, a four-star offensive line commit. “Roll the Damn trees!!!! Wish I could be there.”

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Other recruits showed their support as well, including Brylan Odour, a four-star receiver commit, who reposted the Tigers’ ‘One of One’ graphic about Alex Golesh, echoing the Tigers’ sentiment.

One of One https://t.co/YQRkcrBmzW — Brylan Oduor (@BrylanOduorr) November 29, 2026

It seems Golesh has well and truly won over the hearts of his recruiting class, a strong sign for the future of the Tigers during his tenure, though there is still plenty of work to do. Golesh has been clear about the culture of his team since day one, dialing in a mentality of ‘be who you say you are,’ a mindset that has resonated with current and future players alike.

Additionally, Golesh has been clear that the expectation on the Plains will not be to just take down Alabama and Georgia in shocking upsets, like his group has done this season. Instead, he believes the expectation will be to enter those matchups as favorites, with much more on the line than bragging rights.

“We're gonna play this game a year from now for something a little bit more,” he said after the game. “I can promise you that… I said this after the Georgia game, but we’re gonna get this program to a place where you can expect to win those games.”

It’s easy to see why Golesh has had so much success in recruiting–he doesn’t seem to ever be satisfied, even with two massive road victories over the Tigers’ biggest rivals, both of which were ranked in the AP Top 10. That standard of excellence draws in top-level talent who want to be part of this system, and if Golesh can keep this pace (or even improve it), things should keep improving with so many top-level recruits now locked in to the Plains.

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