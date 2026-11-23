

The Auburn Tigers have put together a solid season in Alex Golesh’s first year at the helm, but now the time has come to prepare for a matchup that he and his staff have been preaching the importance of all year: the Iron Bowl.

The Iron Bowl is a big part of the reason that many players, coaches and administrators choose to play or work for Auburn and Alabama, as its storied past has refined the matchup into one of, if not the single, best rivalries in sports.

Alex Golesh and his staff haven’t missed that–in fact, they’ve been spending time on prep for this game all season–and in their Monday press conference, each coach detailed what they’re expecting from the matchup and what they expect to see from Alabama on Saturday.

“[Alabama is] very much a complete team. I think offensively, I think the quarterback is playing at a high, high level, processing at a high level,” Golesh said. “I think Kane's [Wommack] always done a really good job. This goes back years of fitting at a defense to match their personnel. They evolved every year.”

With that being said, though, the Tigers can’t get too far ahead of themselves in practice this week, as high emotions have been known to lead to mistakes on the field, an aspect that Golesh emphasized on Monday.

“For us, it's just doing everything in our power to make sure that we go through the week the exact right way,” he said. “You have to treat every single week as an individual challenge in the sense that you've got to be able to rest on Sunday. You've got to be able to and lock in.”

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

As for Joel Gordon, the Tigers’ offensive coordinator, Alabama’s defense provides a whole set of unique challenges, but having played against Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack while at USF, he has an idea of what to expect, and the significance of the game is not lost on him.

“It is the same coordinator and that helps a ton when you can turn on some of the video and see some of the same things that are happening, happened a couple years ago,” he said of Wommack’s defense. “You grow up watching football all the time as a kid and there's no better time to watch college football than Thanksgiving weekend. It's one of the greatest rivalries and games.”

Then, for DJ Durkin, whose defense appears to have taken a bit of a step back this season, containing Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell and company comes down to a simple formula: plan and execution.

“When you boil it all down it comes to the actual game itself,” he said. “Getting a plan together for your players that they can go execute at a high level.”

The Tigers are heavy underdogs to their rival Crimson Tide on Saturday, but not only have they overcome worse odds in Iron Bowl history, but they’ve also overcome worse odds in Alex Golesh’s first season at the helm.

Kickoff in Tuscaloosa is set for 6:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on ABC.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!