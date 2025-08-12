Auburn Refining Smaller Details Ahead of Season Opener vs Baylor
AUBURN, Ala.- With fall camp well underway for the Auburn Tigers, the Auburn offense is starting to take shape in finding its identity. Auburn offensive coordinator and running backs coach Derrick Nix recently gave more insight on the Tigers' offense and how they have progressed so far this fall camp.
“I feel like we are on track right now. I think the thing we are trying to emphasize lately is the guys giving fanatical effort, play in and play out," Nix said. "Iron out the details, I think what they did this summer is carrying over into training camp, which is really good.
"Now, as we get closer, in the middle of this grind, doing my assignments and just the details. You know, right depth on routes, hat placement, ball going where it is supposed to go, doing a great job with fundamentals, taking care of the football, and training to finish every snap.”
During a press conference last Wednesday, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze emphasized that he was displeased with the overall energy of the team. Starting, “You would think we would have a little more energy, I would hope.” It is important that his staff has heard this, more particularly, Derrick Nix, so that the energy of the team and the offense can be where it needs to be.
Nix was also asked what stood out to him during the team's scrimmage last Saturday. He was somewhat satisfied, saying, “We made flashes, there were flashes of big plays, explosive plays, but the consistency of what we expect is still a work in progress.”
The offense being able to put points on the board is a must this season for the Tigers. Auburn ranked 71st in total offense last year, according to sports-reference.com. The offense last season was littered with turnovers, with sometimes those turnovers costing the team the game. In particular, against the Oklahoma Sooners, former Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne threw a pick-six late in the game to give the Sooners the lead. A lead that the Tigers would never get back.
Nix mentioned that he “feels good” about his running back room and the depth he has there. In terms of the rotation of the running back position, Nix stated, “I feel a little good about all of them, probably a little too early to tell.”
With kickoff against Baylor quickly approaching, it is important for the Tigers to get their offensive scheme down. Nix is feeling confident in his offense, but is well aware that he has some work to do if he wants his offense not to look like previous seasons.