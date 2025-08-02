Auburn Tigers' 4 Most Important Games, 4 Weeks from Kickoff
The Auburn Tigers are four weeks away from toe meeting leather at Baylor on Aug. 29, and many hold high aspirations for what Hugh Freeze and this upgraded roster can accomplish in year three.
In addition to a loaded receiving corps, a thoroughly enhanced offensive line, a projected first-round draft pick Keldric Faulk anchoring DJ Durkin’s defense, and a plethora of young talent scattered all over the field, another potential reason why Auburn could show signs of improvement this year can be credited to their fairly manageable schedule.
The Tigers avoid playing No. 1, No. 4, No. 5, No. 6, No. 7, and No. 9 of the 2025 SEC Preseason Media Poll – those being Texas, LSU, South Carolina, Florida, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.
In contrast to years past, Auburn doesn't face what seems like every team in the top half of the SEC, which further validates expectations for a quality product on the field this fall.
However, despite a lighter slate, the Tigers still await a few crucial games that could have massive implications on the outlook of the season, and potentially even a College Football Playoff berth if everything pans out the way Freeze envisions.
As we sit just 27 days away from kickoff, let’s take a look at Auburn’s four most important games of 2025 and what each could mean for the Tigers.
1. At Baylor – Aug. 29
This could be the most important season opener the Tigers have played in a few decades. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Auburn was one of the nation’s biggest spenders this past offseason, bringing in a plethora of veteran experience to complement the Tigers’ young talent. It’s time to reap the benefits on the gridiron.
Auburn’s clash at Baylor could indicate a multitude of trends and storylines depending on the outcome. A win would completely revitalize the fanbase, especially if the Tigers are clicking on all cylinders and Jackson Arnold illustrates his ability to compete at a high level, and could signal the start of a different Auburn squad than we’ve seen in the last five years.
On the flip side, a loss in Waco may suggest a slew of recurring issues and could evoke many of the same questions:
“Did Hugh Freeze miss on another quarterback? Does Jackson Arnold look as uncomfortable as he did at Oklahoma? Why are we not winning with the talent on the roster? Are the millions of dollars in NIL contributions going to waste if they aren’t turning into results on the field? Is Freeze the answer?”
A loss would also most likely cause a large chunk of the fan base to check out with a “here we go again” mentality. Obviously, it depends on how the game shakes out, but it’s essential for Auburn to show it is capable of winning big Power Four games right out of the gate. It’s more than just starting off 1-0 – it’s about potential issues and trends that could emerge if the Tigers struggle.
2. Alabama – Nov. 29
It’s the Iron Bowl – the greatest rivalry in college football. It’s always going to be important.
Despite how good or bad Auburn is, the Tigers always find a way to make the Iron Bowl interesting in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Furthermore, Auburn has a relatively solid track record against the Crimson Tide when it boasts a decent football team – just look at 2019 and before – and it’s not a secret that Jordan-Hare “voodoo” induces wild, unprecedented endings.
Alabama holds a five-game winning streak against the Tigers, with the last Auburn victory coming in 2019, but this is arguably their best opportunity in years to reverse that trend.
The matchup will mark Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer’s first trip to the Plains, and the Crimson Tide currently has questions at the quarterback position. It’s finally time for Auburn to get over the hump.
An Iron Bowl win would be a breath of fresh air for Auburn fans and could possibly even mean something more. If Auburn owns just two or three losses heading into the game, which is a sizable if, and depending on who the losses are to, the game could potentially have College Football Playoff implications.
3. Georgia – Oct. 11
Similar to the Iron Bowl, the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is always a highly-touted game on both teams’ schedules.
Georgia has won eight consecutive games against the Tigers, dating back to the 2017 SEC Championship game, where the Bulldogs defeated Auburn 28-7. However, the game has never lost its importance.
Auburn will be wrapping up its toughest three-game stretch of the season – at Oklahoma, at Texas A&M, and vs. Georgia – meaning the Tigers could be hungry for a win after two straight road games in hostile environments. Auburn has a bye the week before Georgia, though, which could be important to reset and heal before the Bulldogs come to town.
Much like Alabama, Georgia has an inexperienced quarterback in Gunner Stockton, who will make his second-ever true SEC road start under the lights at Jordan-Hare. If Auburn could generate momentum in the weeks prior, it could be the best environment Jordan-Hare has seen in a long time, and a win would serve as a declaration of Auburn’s return to the national stage.
4. At Oklahoma – Sept. 20
SEC openers are always juiced with importance, especially when the visitors’ starting quarterback suits up against his former school that benched him the previous season.
Arnold will make his return to Norman on Sept. 20 and has the opportunity to make a blaring statement if the Tigers were to come away with a win.
Additionally, if Auburn loses its opener to Baylor, this game would be a much-needed bounce-back opportunity to regain momentum. With another tough road test at Texas A&M the following week, a victory would provide a cushion heading into College Station and the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry in October.
But if Auburn finds a way to defeat Baylor and Oklahoma, look out for the Tigers.