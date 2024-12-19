Auburn Tigers Still have Big Need to Fill from Transfer Portal
Auburn landing former Western Kentucky and Texas A&M defensive tackle Dallas Walker IV should be considered the first step in upgrading the defensive tackle depth chart. He’s a proven interior player, but the Tigers also need more talent to join Walker IV.
More specifically, with the Tigers coming in ninth in the SEC in sacks with 28 overall, a better interior pass rush must come to fruition. Of the top-five players with sacks for Auburn, it’s unsurprising that Jalen McLeod and Keldric Faulk lead the way with 8 and 7 sacks respectively. They should get the most sacks by playing on the edge.
The bigger problem for Auburn stems from the next three in sacks being linebackers. None of Auburn’s defensive tackles finished the 2025 season with more than 1.5 sacks, and that production came from freshman Malik Blocton.
With that fact in mind, here are three questions for Auburn to finish its 2025 transfer portal defensive tackle needs.
1) How soon should Auburn fans expect another defensive tackle to choose the Tigers?
Keep in mind that recruitments often change quickly with transfer portal players. News could break at a moment’s notice that a defensive tackle committed to Auburn. Then again, it may not happen until after the spring window opens. This is a marathon and not a sprint.
2) Does Auburn add a big name from the transfer portal?
Auburn does not appear to be in the Bear Alexander sweepstakes, one of the most discussed transfer portal players and third-overall defensive tackle by 247Sports. A well-traveled defensive tackle with prior college stops at Georgia and USC, 247Sports writer Mike Roach reports Alexander’s visit list includes completed trips to SMU and Penn State, with an upcoming Oregon visit this weekend.
There’s a bevy of defensive tackles over 300 pounds available like former Georgia player Jamaal Jarrett. He’s listed at 6 foot 5 inches and 350 pounds. He’s even bigger than Alexander who tips the scales at 6 foot 3 inches and 315 pounds.
While Alexander or Jarrett would be great to help stop the run, the Tigers need a defensive tackle with a penchant for getting to the quarterback. Plus, Walker IV already holds similar traits as he’s a big-bodied power player more suited to stuffing the run. His 2024 Pro Football Focus statistics show 10 quarterback pressures and 2 sacks.
In short, it's not necessarily about Auburn adding a big name but rather finding the right type of defensive tackle. Many of the top-rated transfer portal defensive tackles provide playing styles similar to Walker IV.
It’s plausible that the interior pass rusher Auburn eventually signs is not even in the portal yet. To that point, many of the current College Football Playoff teams will see players transfer after their respective seasons come to a close. Expect some big names to enter their names.
3) How much will Auburn spend on another Transfer Portal defensive tackle?
The number could push toward $1 million if the Tigers truly went all-in. Quality defensive tackles continue to be hard to find, especially players capable of getting to the quarterback. The competition will likely include many teams with defensive tackle needs and the willingness to spend for the right player.
LSU, Ole Miss, Florida, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State, Colorado and many programs could make a run at defensive tackle Auburn goes after.
An additional factor Auburn must consider will be balancing how much it offers a top defensive tackle with how much it can spend overall and still complete all of its transfer needs.
It’s a delicate balance, one that Auburn fans will feel in the wallet.
Auburn still needs more transfers. Perhaps a linebacker, safety, or another position. As the transfer market fluctuates with new names entering the portal, Auburn must remain vigilant in making good long-term decisions.
Auburn’s 2025 defensive tackle position still needs another talented addition. Signing that player will be pivotal to Auburn’s 2025 on-field success.