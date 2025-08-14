Auburn Tigers Coach Impressed with Work Put in By Defensive Line
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers have one of, if not the best, defensive edges in the country in Keldrick Faulk. Faulk has been listed as one of the top defensive line prospects by ESPN’s Matt Miller for the 2026 NFL Draft. However, because of all the hype surrounding Keldrick Faulk, his fellow defensive lineman often gets overlooked.
Auburn defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams talked about his defensive linemen and their performance so far during training camp.
“They are all just working hard, man. I’m blessed to have a room the way that they are. Nobody in there is selfish, of course, everybody wants to get theirs, but they are buying into what we are saying,” King-Williams said.
Malik Blocton is another defensive lineman who can make more of a splash this season. Last season, he recorded 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks for the Auburn defense. “Bobby (Quinetrail Jamison-Travis) has turned on a new leaf in the leadership role and Malik Blocton has kind of taken on a role in that as well,” King-Williams said.
With new transfers in the picture as well, such as James Ash and Chris Murray, it has a lot more depth for the Tigers' defensive line. Being able to always have fresh legs in the game and have your starters catch their breath without worrying about giving up a big play is always great for a football team.
Along with having new freshmen on the scene like 6-foot-5, 330-pound Malik Autry, it also provides youth to the defensive line. So far this fall camp, Autry has been one of the most physical defensive linemen on the team, and he is only a freshman.
“Our depth is our strength,” defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams said. Emphasizing that the rotation of the defensive line is what will help the defensive line the most during the 2025 campaign.
Last year, Auburn ranked 27th in FBS, allowing 117.8 rushing yards per game, according to NCAA.com. Ranking inside the top 30 in rush defense is no easy feat, but rather a huge accomplishment for the Tiger defense. And having an even deeper rotation will only push the Tigers up this list next season.
Even more likely, Keldrick Faulk will be drawing a lot of double teams his way, which offers a lot more one-on-one opportunities for other defensive linemen to make plays in the running game and the passing game.