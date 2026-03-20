What Auburn’s Offer Means to Four-Star Edge Rusher Chris Wilson

With Keldric Faulk’s departure to the NFL Draft, the door has opened for a new defensive end or edge rusher to step up and take the reins of the Auburn Tigers’ defense. DJ Durkin and Alex Golesh seem to understand that there really is no substitute for good rushing, as evidenced by their offer to Chris Wilson on March 11.

Wilson is a 6-foot-5, 235-pound four-star edge rusher from Yorktown, Indiana, and is currently rated as the 24th-best edge rusher in the 2027 class and the third-best player in the state of Indiana. Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with the young talent to talk about his game and his offer from Auburn.

“Auburn University stands out because of the culture, tradition, and how they develop players on and off the field,” he said. “[The offer] went great, nice moment truly grateful and blessed to keep getting opportunities. They’re high on my board right now for sure.”

As most recruits are doing, Wilson is evaluating Auburn’s coaching staff as he learns more about the university.

“[The coaching staff is] real genuine,” he said. “I’ve just talked with my position coach, Coach Hutzler.”

Auburn’s defensive end/edge rushing room currently consists of a pair of sophomores and a transfer senior, so Wilson would have at least two highly experienced players to learn under in his early time with the Tigers if he commits.

Wilson’s game, he said, is versatile, as he said he studies Maxx Crosby, Nick Bonito and Myles Garrett.

“I bring consistent pressure,” Wilson said. “ [I] can disrupt both the pass and run game.”

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Of course, there’s still plenty of time to decide for the 2027 prospect, but he certainly will not have an easy time whittling down the list. Besides his recent Auburn offer, Wilson has also received offers from top programs like Indiana, the defending National Champions, as well as a litany of SEC offers.

Wilson said he plans to visit the Plains in the near future, but does not have a date set quite yet. If the Tigers can make a strong impression on him when he does visit, though, he could be a crucial asset for the future of Golesh’s regime.