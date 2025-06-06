Auburn Tigers Host No. 1 Overall Quarterback in 2027 Class
The Auburn Tigers hosted several top recruits over the weekend. One of these crucial athletes was five-star recruit quarterback Eiljah Haven out of Baton Rouge, La. Haven is in the 2027 class. He’s ranked as the top quarterback in the class. He made an official visit to Auburn, his first visit to the Plains so far. After the visit, it appears things went well for Haven. He rated Auburn high.
"This is my first time down here and me and my family want to come back for sure," Haven said. "Auburn is definitely one of those schools that will be at the top of my list for sure."
However, Haven has several other schools vying for his commitment as well. So far, he has 13 offers. Outside of the Auburn Tigers, he has the Baylor Bears, the Florida Gators, the Florida State Seminoles and the Georgia Bulldogs all hot in pursuit of the quarterback. Tigers’ quarterbacks coach Kent Austin is the main person in charge of Haven’s recruitment so far alongside head coach Hugh Freeze.
"Coach Austin is great. We just kind of chopped it up a little bit. You can tell he’s a great guy, great energy. I just love everything about him as a coach and as a person as well. I also love Coach Freeze," Haven said. "He’s a very high-energy guy, but you can tell he’s very down to Earth. I just appreciate him having us here today."
According to 247Sports, Haven is the best quarterback in the nation for the 2027 class, the fourth-best recruit in the state of Louisiana and the 22nd-best recruit nationally. If the Tigers are able to land him, he would be the future Tigers’ starter in a post-Deuce Knight world. Haven has even said that he is similar to Knight as a quarterback and the way he plays. As he is the top-ranked quarterback, Haven could be the best option for the Tigers moving forward.
Haven is expected to be back on campus in the fall. If the Tigers make a strong impression then, and then should, Auburn could be frontrunners for the five-star quarterback.