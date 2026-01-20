Auburn Tigers Pick Up Another Cornerback From Transfer Portal

Although the transfer portal closed just a few days ago, the Auburn Tigers are staying active on the recruiting trail, as they have just signed another player to their 2026 roster.

Chattanooga transfer cornerback Kamari Todd has committed and signed with Auburn, according to reports that emerged on Monday. Todd marks Auburn’s 33rd overall addition through the portal, per 247Sports.

Former Chattanooga defensive back Kamari Todd has committed to transfer to Auburn! pic.twitter.com/AoRpUBmytR — Auburn Tigers | AL.com (@aldotcomTigers) January 19, 2026

Todd holds three years of eligibility remaining, as he comes to Auburn with one season of experience under his belt. He saw action in all 12 games for the Mocs as a true freshman in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus, and notched 511 snaps. Per PFF, Todd compiled 36 total tackles, four quarterback hurries, and one interception in those 12 outings, with his best game statistically coming in Chattanooga’s Week 6 clash against Virginia Military Institute, during which he recorded 14 tackles.

Based on PFF ratings, Todd performed better against the run than in pass coverage – granted, it’s important to recognize he played a larger number of snaps in coverage than against the rush. PFF gave him a 62.4 overall defensive grade, while awarding him with 72.0 rush defense and 59.3 coverage rating.

Todd is a native of Gardendale, Ala., which happens to be just over two hours away from Auburn, but he was not given a rating out of high school by 247Sports. He held offers from both FBS and FCS schools, including Army, Navy, Jacksonville State, Furman, Samford, and Lehigh, among others.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder was rated as a three-star transfer by 247Sports, but he will most likely serve as a depth piece for Auburn’s cornerback room next season.

The Tigers’ defensive back room has become one of the more interesting position groups as of late, with the constant additions and departures that Auburn has seen over the past month or so.

Todd marks the fourth designated transfer cornerback to sign with the Tigers, joining USF transfer Gavin Jenkins, UCLA transfer Andre Jordan Jr., and Florida State transfer Shamar Arnoux. Auburn also added former Notre Dame athlete Scrap Richardson, who is expected to play at corner for the Tigers.

Auburn lost five of its corners to the portal in January, including its two starters: Jay Crawford and Kayin Lee. Freshman Donovan Starr, junior Raion Strader, and redshirt freshman Amon Lane-Ganus also entered the portal this month.

However, despite the multitude of losses, the Tigers managed to retain corners Rayshawn Pleasant and Blake Woodby, two players who could see major playing time next season for Auburn. Pleasant was the Tigers’ third-best corner in 2025 behind Lee and Crawford, meaning he will likely compete for the top spot ahead of next season.

The Tigers may not be done in the portal either, as Alex Golesh and company want as much depth as they can garner after losing over 30 players to the portal. The transfer portal closed on Jan. 2, so while players cannot enter anymore, they can still sign with schools.