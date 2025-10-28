Auburn Tigers RB Expected to Return From Injury vs. Kentucky
As the Auburn Tigers prepare for this Saturday’s matchup with Kentucky, they are expecting to have a key piece back to face the Wildcats.
Sophomore running back Durell Robinson has been unavailable for six games, ever since Auburn’s home opener versus Ball State on Sept. 6, when he suffered what Hugh Freeze described as a “freak” injury in the late stages of the fourth quarter against the Cardinals.
According to Freeze during his succeeding Monday press conference, Robinson experienced a buildup of blood the morning after and was taken to a hospital in Birmingham to have a procedure done.
Since then, the UConn transfer hasn’t seen any playing time due to recovery, but Freeze and Auburn’s medical officials believe he will play this weekend.
“Medical staff feel like (Robinson) is back this week,” Freeze said in his weekly presser on Monday. “Durell is ready to go, which will obviously give us more depth there.”
Although he didn’t play at Arkansas last Saturday, Robinson has been suiting up and active in practice over the last two weeks, gradually trying to make his way back.
One of the biggest question marks heading into 2025 was the dynamic of Auburn’s running back room, and while they’ve found great success running the football, the stable of backs has become thin.
The dismissal of senior Damari Alston following the Tigers’ loss to Georgia, combined with Robinson’s absence due to injury, has given Jeremiah Cobb an enormous load to carry. True freshman Omar Mabson II has also received some touches, but a vast majority of the responsibility has been placed on Cobb’s shoulders.
Robinson’s return will be helpful to relieve Cobb, as he will likely be a solid second-string option for the Tigers. Robinson recorded one carry for three yards in the season opener at Baylor, but managed to break loose for a 54-yard touchdown run late against Ball State to extend Auburn’s lead 42-3.
However, despite the lack of depth over the last few weeks, Auburn has continued to dominate on the ground.
Cobb has rushed for over 100 yards in four games this season, including last week’s impressive performance at Arkansas, where he posted 153 yards on 28 carries – both good for career-highs – against the Razorbacks. He also totaled 111 rushing yards the week prior versus a very good Missouri defense that ranks fourth in the SEC against the run.
Looking forward to Kentucky, Auburn will likely utilize its three running backs – Cobb, Robinson, and Mabson – more evenly than it has thus far. The Wildcats’ rush defense isn’t exactly great, but also not terrible, ranking ninth in the league and averaging 131.9 rushing yards allowed per game.
Freeze also said Cobb will get less of a workload in practice this week, so he’s rested for Saturday, meaning the junior will probably once again receive most of the touches, but expect Robinson and Mabson to get their fair share, as well.