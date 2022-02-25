Auburn football in the USFL

The USFL is back, and it is something even Auburn fans can get excited about.

The United States Football League returns for the first time since 1986, bringing spring football to the forefront once again. The league secured a broadcasting deal with Fox Sports and will base its regular season at Protective Stadium and Legion Field in Birmingham, AL.

Here are the former Tigers who were drafted this past Wednesday and Thursday:

CALVIN ASHLEY © Albert Cesare DRAFTED: New Jersey Generals (Round 6, Pick 3) TIES TO AUBURN: Calvin Ashley signed with Auburn in 2017 as one of the best high school offensive linemen in the nation. The former five-star tackle only played in eight games as a Tiger in his 2 seasons with the team. Ashley went on to transfer to FAU and Florida A&M before declaring for the NFL Draft. He was signed as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but ultimately cut before the season began. JOHN FRANKLIN III © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports DRAFTED: Tampa Bay Bandits (Round 17, Pick 5) TIES TO AUBURN: The former Florida State Seminole and Last Chance U star transferred to Auburn in 2016, where he played quarterback in his first season. Franklin was switched to wide receiver the following offseason, but he transferred out of the program before the regular season. He used his final year of eligibility with the Florida Atlantic Owls where he played wide receiver. Franklin bounced around NFL practice squads for a few years, changing positions between defensive back and wide receiver, before ultimately landing on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in November of 2019. The speedster spent three seasons with the Bucs before being cut in 2021 after violating the NFL’s COVID-19 rules. MARQUELL HARRELL © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports DRAFTED: Michigan Panthers (Round 22, Pick 8) TIES TO AUBURN: Harrell was the first Tiger drafted to finish his collegiate career playing for Auburn. The offensive lineman started every game in his junior and senior seasons on the Plains, then bounced around NFL practice squads after leaving Auburn. Harrell had three stints on the Buffalo Bills practice squad and one a piece in Las Vegas and Carolina. TRE THREAT © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports DRAFTED: Michigan Panthers (Round 31, Pick 5) TIES TO AUBURN: The former Spanish Fort Toro spent a few seasons on Auburn roster, playing one seasons at linebacker and the other at H-back. Threat transferred to Jacksonville State for the remaining two seasons where he returned to the defensive side of the ball. SAL CANNELLA © Jake Crandall/ Advertiser, Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC DRAFTED: New Orleans Breakers (Round 34, Pick 2) TIES TO AUBURN: The junior college transfer landed on the Plains in 2017 and spent three seasons with the team. Cannella scored the first touchdown of the 2018 season in Auburn’s opening game against Washington in Atlanta. Cannella was briefly signed by the Miami Dolphins in 2021, but was cut only a few days after being signed.

The USFL kicks off its season Saturday, April 16th at 7:30 pm ET, when the Birmingham Stallions take on the New Jersey Generals at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL

