Auburn Tigers WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith: ‘Stay Humble, It’s Coming'
After earning a dominant 73-3 win over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, the Auburn Tigers start the 2024 season 1-0.
The Tigers wasted no time putting points on the board in what ranks as one of the program’s best offensive performances.
One player who made a difference on the offensive side of the ball was KeAndre Lambert-Smith, a wide receiver who spent the previous four seasons with Penn State before joining the Tigers via the transfer portal during the offseason.
Lambert-Smith caught three passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half.
“It was good, but that’s a credit to the O-line,” Lambert-Smith said on the dominant fashion in which he started his Auburn career. “Plays that we knew were going to be open. We were at it all week and I feel like we just came out here and executed the game plan.”
Lambert-Smith credited all of the work that the wide receivers put in during the offseason for the successful night the unit enjoyed in the season opener.
“It was really exciting,” Lambert-Smith said. “We were over there joking about who was about to get the next touchdown and I’m like, ‘you get a touchdown and you get a touchdown.’ We were over there having a great time and like I said, we knew what to expect. We watched a lot of film and put in a lot of hard work from the summer.”
The Tigers had multiple plays that resulted in long touchdown passes. Lambert-Smith talked about how important it is for the offense to have the capability to produce explosive plays like that.
“I feel like it’s very important, especially in the kind of offense we want to be,” Lambert-Smith said. “We want to be a fast-scoring machine. You got to be explosive when you want to put up points like that and I feel like it was a good sign starting fast on the year. A good amount of receivers showing that they have big play ability.”
Lambert-Smith is the old man of the group, acting as a mentor to the "Freeze Four", and he was pleased with the big night they had in their college debuts.
“It wasn’t a big surprise for me or anybody,” Lambert-Smith said. “It was good seeing it on the big stage. That’s what I told them, ‘stay humble, it’s coming.’”
Lambert-Smith was one of Auburn’s top transfer portal additions during the offseason, and he showed why in this game.