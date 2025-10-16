Auburn Turning to Freshman After Damari Alston's Departure
AUBURN, Ala.- With the departure of Damari Alston from the Auburn Tigers earlier this week, it leaves a void in the running back room. But quickly stepping in to fill the void, is Auburn freshman running back Omar Mabson II, a former three-star prospect from right on the plains of Auburn.
Earlier this season, Mabson II filled Alston's position when he missed two games with a shoulder injury.
“He’s fired up,” Hugh Freeze said. “Pass pro, he’s looked good. You know, he’s physical enough to do it. It’s just you know, when they get in all of these different looks that you get on third down with all of the mug looks. He’s got to be on the same page with the O-line, and he’s come a long, long way. Justin (Jones) has done a good job as well. But you gotta have that for sure. Because he is a big piece of that pass protection.”
So far this season, Mabson II has only had nine rushing attempts totaling 38 rushing yards.
“That pad level he has, and he’s patient… he’s going to finish moving forward, it seems, in the reps we have," Freeze said Mabson II during fall camp. “We haven’t gone live yet, but we hear the thud and they are thudding him pretty good, and he’s finishing runs. I’d say he’s been the most surprising, so our confidence level is growing with that whole group.”
Also chiming in on Mabson II during fall camp, senior offensive tackle Mason Murphy spoke highly of the freshman back.
“I think Omar is going to be a dog," he said. "That little man can run. He’s going to be a lot of fun to block for.”
Mason Murphy will now have those words turned to reality again, as Auburn is set to take on the 16th-ranked Missouri Tigers this weekend. The Missouri run defense is ranked second in the entire nation, giving Auburn a tremendous challenge as they look to snap a three-game losing streak.
Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CST and will be televised on SEC Network.