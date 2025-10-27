Auburn, Vanderbilt Game Time Announced
The Auburn Tigers’ Week 11 clash at Vanderbilt has received its official game time slot.
Auburn will kick off against the Commodores at 3 p.m. CST in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 8 on the SEC Network, the league announced Monday afternoon. The matchup was originally assigned to an afternoon window before the start of the season.
The two teams are in vastly different positions as they enter the homestretch of the season. Auburn sits at 4-4 after claiming its first SEC win of 2025 over Arkansas last week and has struggled for a large majority of the conference slate with tough losses to Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Georgia, and Missouri.
On the other hand, Vanderbilt boasts an impressive 7-1 record, with its only loss coming at Alabama in early October. The Commodores are in a prime position to contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff, as their remaining four games are at No. 20 Texas, vs. Auburn, vs. Kentucky, and at No. 13 Tennessee.
ESPN college football analyst Heather Dinich released her updated College Football Playoff projections after this past weekend, and she had Vanderbilt as the No. 9 seed. Diego Pavia and company have defeated two top-15 teams in their last two games, knocking off then-No. 10 LSU and then-No. 15 Missouri – both at home.
One of the main storyline’s heading into the matchup will be Pavia’s 3-0 record against Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze. They will meet for the fourth consecutive season, and the second during Pavia’s time at Vanderbilt. Pavia defeated Freeze when New Mexico State faced Liberty in 2022, and again when the Aggies took down Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium in Freeze’s first year on the Plains.
Auburn hosts Kentucky under the lights this Saturday in what should be the Tigers’ second SEC win of the season, meaning they would be above .500 for their trip to Nashville.
With Freeze making a change at quarterback last week in Fayetteville, the rest of the year is extremely unpredictable for the Tigers. Freeze said at Monday’s press conference that the quarterback situation between Ashton Daniels and Jackson Arnold will be an “open competition” throughout the week, but Daniels will likely get the start against Kentucky.
And if Daniels leads Auburn to another conference win, it will be difficult for Freeze to go back to Arnold the following week for Auburn’s trip to Vanderbilt.