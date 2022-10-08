Twitter reacts to Auburn's blowout loss to Georgia
Auburn was demolished by Georgia 42-10 on Saturday afternoon.
The 32-point loss was the worst loss Auburn has suffered since the 2012 season (49-0 loss to Alabama), and the largest margin of victory for Georgia in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry since - you guessed it - 2012.
Now sitting at 3-3 on the season, here are very few positives to take away for the Tigers. The team is battered, losing, and suffering from a lack of coherent coaching.
The Auburn fanbase was not happy about the outcome, to say the least.
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter over the loss.
