WATCH: Auburn notches 2nd half sack & fumble

Marcus Bragg got the pressure, Colby Wooden gets the sack and the fumble

Auburn's struggled in the "Middle Eight", the last few minutes of the 1st half and the first few minutes of the 2nd half, and apparently the defensive line has had enough of that. 

In Georgia's opening possession of the 2nd half, EKU EDGE transfer Marcus Bragg and defensive end Colby Wooden combined to both stop a Georgia drive and give Auburn fantastic field position. 

Auburn would go on to score off of an Anders Carlson field goal and currently trail, 14-3, early in the 2nd half. 

Auburn-Georgia Series History

Known as the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry, these two teams have played 126 times since 1892. It is the 2nd most-played rivalry in Division One, behind Minnesota-Wisconsin (Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe) and tied with North Carolina-Virginia (South's Oldest Rivalry); the teams have only missed three matchups since 1898, all for either World War I or World War II.

Auburn won the first game 10-0 in 1892, but is losing the series 62-56. Georgia has won the last five matchups, including a 34-10 victory last year in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn Tigers linebacker Derick Hall (29) celebrates his interception with defensive end Colby Wooden (25) during the first halfof the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
