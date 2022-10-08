WATCH: Auburn attempts a fake punt deep in UGA territory

Auburn, a four-score underdog on the road in Athens, is emptying the bag early against Georgia.

After a stalled drive where Auburn had to punt from their own 35, they decided to forgo the field position game and attempted a fake punt.

The short field allowed Georgia, who had been contained to that point by Auburn's defense, to drive down field and punch in a short-yardage touchdown to take a 7-point lead.

Let's hope Auburn can muster some offense to respond.

Auburn-Georgia Series History

Known as the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry, these two teams have played 126 times since 1892. It is the 2nd most-played rivalry in Division One, behind Minnesota-Wisconsin (Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe) and tied with North Carolina-Virginia (South's Oldest Rivalry); the teams have only missed three matchups since 1898, all for either World War I or World War II.

Auburn won the first game 10-0 in 1892, but is losing the series 62-56. Georgia has won the last five matchups, including a 34-10 victory last year in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

