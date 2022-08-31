Skip to main content

Breaking down Auburn's FPI percentages for the Mercer game

Week 1 Auburn vs. Mercer FPI breakdown.

ESPN uses a system called the Football Power Index (FPI) to predict how they think each game of the college football season will go down. 

The FPI also releases rankings every preseason and updates them every week of the college football season. 

Auburn is currently ranked at the 11 spot in the FPI's preseason rankings. This has their record projected to be somewhere between 7.4 and 4.6. FPI gave Auburn a zero percent chance of going undefeated, a 91.5 percent chance to win six games, a 2.4 percent chance to win the SEC West, a 0.4 percent chance to win the SEC Championship, a 1.9 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, a 0.5 percent chance to make the National Championship game, and a 0.1 percent chance to win the National Championship. 

The FPI also breaks down each team's chances of winning each individual game, and they gave the Tigers a 99.2 percent chance of beating the Mercer Bears in week one of the college football season.

The FPI rankings do not think Auburn with have any issues taking care of business against the Mercer Bears in their week one matchup.

We will have an FPI rankings breakdown every week to prepare you for each Auburn football game right here at Auburn Daily.

You can check out what Vegas thinks of Auburn vs Mercer here.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

HTBB0551
Football

Breaking down Auburn's FPI percentages for the Mercer game

By Andrew Stefaniak
Holden Geriner at Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Midweek Mailbag: Is Auburn more likely to beat Penn State or LSU?

By Zac Blackerby
Sonny DiChiara's first professional walk-off hit was the difference on Tuesday night. (Cristina Byrne-Sternberg/Rocket City Trash Pandas)
Baseball

WATCH: Sonny DiChiara walks it off for the Rocket City Trash Pandas

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (11) during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Football

Auburn football's top five most important matchups vs the Mercer Bears

By Zac Blackerby
Coach Bryan HarsinAuburn football training camp presser on Thursday, August 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

The Athletic predicts Auburn to make a bowl game

By Cooper Posey
Auburn baseball's Karl Nonemaker
Baseball

Auburn baseball assistant coach Karl Nonemaker named to D1Baseball "Top Assistants" list

By Lindsay Crosby
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) passes against the Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

What does Vegas say about Auburn's season opener against Mercer?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) catches a pass during warmups before the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Football

Auburn TE John Samuel Shenker thankful the Tigers are using the same offensive playbook in 2022

By Lance Dawe