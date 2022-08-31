Breaking down Auburn's FPI percentages for the Mercer game

ESPN uses a system called the Football Power Index (FPI) to predict how they think each game of the college football season will go down.

The FPI also releases rankings every preseason and updates them every week of the college football season.

Auburn is currently ranked at the 11 spot in the FPI's preseason rankings. This has their record projected to be somewhere between 7.4 and 4.6. FPI gave Auburn a zero percent chance of going undefeated, a 91.5 percent chance to win six games, a 2.4 percent chance to win the SEC West, a 0.4 percent chance to win the SEC Championship, a 1.9 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, a 0.5 percent chance to make the National Championship game, and a 0.1 percent chance to win the National Championship.

The FPI also breaks down each team's chances of winning each individual game, and they gave the Tigers a 99.2 percent chance of beating the Mercer Bears in week one of the college football season.

The FPI rankings do not think Auburn with have any issues taking care of business against the Mercer Bears in their week one matchup.

We will have an FPI rankings breakdown every week to prepare you for each Auburn football game right here at Auburn Daily.

You can check out what Vegas thinks of Auburn vs Mercer here.

