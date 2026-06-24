Two Auburn Tigers Named Preseason All-Americans by Athlon Sports

he sun has yet to rise on an Auburn Tigers gameday in 2026, and yet two Tigers are already being recognized for the value they are expected to bring to the team this season. On Wednesday, Athlon Sports released their official preseason All-American list, and both Xavier Atkins and Rayshawn Pleasant were named.

Atkins was named as a first-teamer on defense, and for good reason. The Tigers’ star linebacker took over just about every game he was in last season, posting a ridiculous 84 total tackles, 60 solo tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception in his first real season as a starter in the SEC.

Atkins transferred over from LSU ahead of the 2025 season, and the Bayou Bengals are certainly missing out on his impact, as the sophomore managed to rein in Second Team All-America honors, First Team All-SEC honors, a nod as a Chuck Bednarik Award Semifinalist, a nod as Monday Morning QB Birmingham Club’s SEC Most Valuable Lineman and a SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week and Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Tigers’ matchup with Arkansas, all in one season.

Atkins, however, is not satisfied with one good season.

“[The 2026 season is] gonna be the same, but even better, like technique-wise and all that,” Atkins said back in March. “It’s the small things that get you the edge, you know. Every linebacker can run and every linebacker can do something at a high level, but can you keep doing those same little things over and over, keeping that discipline.”

A fellow defensive standout, Rayshawn Pleasant, also earned All-American honors from Athlon, though it may not be in the way you expect it. Pleasant excelled as a safety for the Tigers in 2025, but he also contributed in special teams as a kick returner, for which he earned his All-American nod.

Pleasant is a third-teamer, according to Athlon, though his presence in kickoff returns cannot be understated. At Tulane in 2024, Pleasant took two kickoffs to the house, and in the Tigers’ season-opener against Baylor last year, Pleasant took all of the energy out of Baylor fans with a kick return touchdown, a quick response to the over four-minute touchdown drive the Bears had just led.

Without a doubt, the Tigers have some top-level talent on their defense this year, and the fact that they are already receiving recognition bodes incredibly well for the Tigers’ chances at a top-level season in 2026.

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