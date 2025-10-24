Auburn's Hugh Freeze Weighs in on Potential New Offensive Coordinator in 2026
The Auburn Tigers face one glaring issue that has haunted them throughout their four losses to open SEC play.
The offense.
And it’s not just one particular thing; it’s a mixture of failed play-calling by Hugh Freeze, a lackluster offensive line at times, and an inconsistent quarterback under center in Jackson Arnold, especially when it’s “crunch time.”
Auburn hasn’t been able to make the “winning play” on offense in any conference matchup so far, which is extremely frustrating when the Tigers’ defense could very well be considered as a top-five defense in the nation right now.
Freeze was supposed to be an offensive mastermind, a schematic genius, and a quarterback whisperer when he was hired at Auburn, which were valid expectations based on his track record in the past.
However, it hasn’t worked for the Tigers, even with the plethora of talent they have on the offensive side of the ball, leaving media members and fans asking a question that could ultimately determine Freeze’s future as head coach at Auburn.
If he were to make it to year four, should Freeze hire an elite offensive coordinator to take over play-calling and control the offense, giving Freeze more of a CEO-type role leading the program?
The third-year head coach spoke on the idea in Thursday’s media availability, and he didn’t exactly rule anything out.
“I think everything is up to evaluate, for sure. When I look at the schematics of what we’re doing, they’re good stuff,” Freeze said. It’s just getting the details right as coaches better and demanding that they are done properly in everything that we carry. Or don’t carry it if it’s not going to be done properly. And then, obviously, it’s on the kids to execute it at a high level.”
Freeze seems to believe that he and his coaching staff are drawing up schemes that should be successful, which has been apparent in the opening few drives, but inconsistencies in the second half of games have plagued Auburn – especially in late-game situations that determine the outcome.
“I don’t see that the schematics… man, you look at the first halves – I mean, gosh, those are some good numbers we’re putting up, but we haven’t been consistent enough,” Freeze said. “So I think you have to evaluate all of that at the end of the season.”
At this point in Freeze’s third season at the helm, whatever Auburn is doing offensively is not successful. The Tigers tend to have strong opening drives, but after that, they aren’t able to generate any sort of momentum. Whether it’s a lack of halftime adjustments, poor play-calling, or an inability to execute in critical moments, it’s not working – and it has to change.
Even with an elite wide receiving core, a solid stable of running backs, a former five-star quarterback, and a veteran offensive line, Auburn is the only team in the SEC that has yet to score 20 points in a conference game. And considering how Freeze is known as a supposed offensive mastermind, the struggles fall directly back on the coaches’ shoulders.
If Freeze were to escape this season with an 8-4 or 7-5 record and somehow keep his job, there’s no doubt a change would need to be made. Hiring a young, innovative offensive coordinator could be a potential solution to the Tigers’ offensive woes, as Freeze obviously isn’t able to put his players in situations to succeed.
Retaining defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin and bringing in an elite coordinator to run the offense while appointing Freeze to a CEO role within the program is a legitimate option, but would Freeze be willing to give up play-calling duties?
He has demonstrated stubborn tendencies in the past. For example, when he refused to run the football at Texas A&M, despite Jeremiah Cobb and Damari Alston averaging nearly 5.0 yards per carry, which could make fans uncertain he would make this change.
Nonetheless, although it’s easy to speculate about the future, Freeze has a job to do right now. If he doesn’t make the adjustments necessary to win football games in the present, he won’t even have the opportunity to make a change at offensive coordinator after the season.