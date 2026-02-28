3 Best Fits for Auburn Tigers DL Keldric Faulk after Impressive NFL Combine

Former Auburn Tigers edge rusher Keldric Faulk was one of six Tigers to be invited to the NFL Scouting Combine this weekend in Indianapolis, one of the last chances for players to drive themselves up NFL draft boards before their name is called in April.

Faulk put up an impressive combine performance despite taking part in just two of the athletic testing drills, posting a 35” vertical jump and a 9’9” broad jump at a measured size of 6’5 ⅞” and 276 pounds, all impressive numbers for a player that fits into the heavier 4-3 end style of edge rusher.

His arm length and hand size were both impressive as well, posting 34 ⅜” inch arms and 9 ¾” hands. Both measurements are well above average and key for a player like Faulk, who prefers to utilize power moves when rushing the passer. The former Auburn standout also did well in the on-field drills, posting a particularly impressive rep running the hoop.

Many on social media were quick to call out a perceived lack of bend, but many of those comparisons were to edge players that are two to three inches shorter and 40 pounds lighter than Faulk, which obviously increases their ability to move in such a way. His performance in the drill was incredibly impressive for a player of his size.

Keldric Faulk running the hoop pic.twitter.com/yBDlRN9Ov0 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 26, 2026

That contrast in styles is precisely what makes certain players better fits to certain NFL teams than others, as each team desires a different archetype of player to fill a position based on that team’s current roster, philosophy, and scheme. With that said, here are the teams I think would be the best fits for Faulk after his time at the combine.

This has been my favorite landing spot for Faulk since before the 2025 season, with Detroit’s desire for big and physical edge rushers matching the Auburn standout to near perfection. The Lions have been searching for a true number two to pair with superstar Aidan Hutchinson, and Faulk could be primed to fill that role.

Additionally, having a player of Hutchinson’s caliber on the other side of him would lessen some of the pressure on Faulk to quickly develop a pass rush plan and give him more time to develop. Faulk is already an elite run stopper on the edge, but finding a bag of legitimate pass rush moves and countermoves would take him far into a higher tier of player.

The Lions love to rely on being big up front, as evidenced by Hutchinson’s 6-foot-7, 268-pound frame. Adding Faulk to a line that already features Hutchinson and stud interior defender Alim McNeill would make Detroit next to impossible to run on when healthy and set Dan Campbell’s team up exceptionally well for the future off the edge.

After trading edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers before the 2025 NFL season, Dallas’ pass rush predictably fell off a cliff. The Cowboys’ three leading sackers off the edge were Jadeveon Clowney, James Houston, and Dante Fowler Jr, who have an average age of just over 30. Additionally, Clowney and Fowler are not under contract for 2026.

Dallas could use a true anchor at defensive end to rebuild its defensive line around, a role that Faulk would be perfect for with his immense size and versatility. Drafting Faulk would also give Dallas an extremely fun young pairing with 2025 second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku, who is a much lighter player that offers pure speed rush off the edge.

The Cowboys have two first-round picks in 2026, No. 12 and No. 20, and Faulk could easily be in play at either spot. Though, knowing Jerry Jones’ draft history, if the Cowboys like Faulk he would likely be their pick at No. 12 rather than waiting for more conventional big-board value.

This might seem like an odd decision for Cincy, as the Bengals have selected edge rushers with two of their last three first-round picks in Myles Murphy (2023) and Shemar Stewart (2025). However, Murphy has not been quite as advertised to this point. Stewart held out for much of the summer due to the language of his rookie contract, which he eventually signed.

Add in the fact that star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is a free agent this season, and suddenly the Bengals’ position group looks much more open. Cincinnati is another team that prefers big-bodied and powerful edge rushers, and the Bengals have shown that they do not care about production very much when drafting. Stewart had just 4.5 sacks in his college career, and was still selected with pick No. 17.

Faulk definitely fits into the lower production category, as he had just two sacks in 2025. However, unlike Stewart, Faulk has a seven-sack season to his name from his sophomore season in 2024. His combination of elite size and power already fits the mold of what the Bengals look for on their defensive line, and I could see them pulling the trigger on Faulk at No. 10 depending on how the board falls.