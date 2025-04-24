Best NFL Draft Fits For Auburn RB Jarquez Hunter
After a productive collegiate career, former Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter hopes to hear his name called during the 2025 NFL Draft.
Day one of the draft is finally upon us, and former college players all over the country will be camped out around their televisions all weekend in hopes that their names will be called. Former Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter will be among those hoping to be one of the 257 players selected.
Hunter is a tough, well-balanced runner with underrated explosive run capability. He capped a productive collegiate career with 1,201 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns in 2024. Even with running back being perhaps the deepest position in this year’s draft, Hunter stands to provide any team that drafts him with immense value.
Hunter projects as a day-three pick (rounds four through seven). Let’s look at some teams that may be perfect fits for the former Tiger.
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams are all set at starter with Kyren Williams entrenched as the lead back in head coach Sean McVay’s offense, and the team just spent the 83rd overall pick in 2024 on Michigan Wolverine standout Blake Corum. However, that’s why it’s a perfect fit for Hunter. Earning that third spot behind Williams and Corum would give Hunter the time he needs to develop as a pass blocker and receiving threat.
Hunter’s one-cut running style fits perfectly with the wide-zone and gap schemes frequently utilized by McVay. He also packs a little more juice than the other backs the Rams currently have rostered, and may demand carries based on his ability to bust loose, alone.
The Rams conducted a virtual meeting with Hunter in March and have eight picks in the 2025 draft, including five on day three. If Hunter were to be selected by the Rams, he would be an immediate complement to the current backfield while also having time to develop into a solid three-down back.
Carolina Panthers
In 2021 the Carolina Panthers selected former Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard in the fourth round. Hubbard joined a running back room with established superstar Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey was injured in 2021, forcing Hubbard into a prominent role as a rookie.
McCaffrey was then traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, and Hubbard served mainly as the backup to D’Onta Foreman. Hubbard took over the lead role in 2023, carrying the ball 238 times. In 2024, Hubbard established himself as a legitimate lead back in the league, rushing for almost 1200 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Hunter’s path to NFL relevance could look very similar to Hubbard’s. If the Panthers select Hunter, he would join a relatively thin running back room and would be able to push for carries behind Hubbard early. But Hubbard’s presence would allow for Hunter to develop. The Panthers would add a vital depth piece with the potential to carry a heavier load as he grows behind Hubbard.
The Panthers reportedly had Hunter in for one of their top 30 visits, and currently hold nine picks in the 2025 draft, including six on day three.
Indianapolis Colts
When the Colts’ starting running back Johnathan Taylor is healthy, he is inarguably one of the league’s best. But Taylor’s struggle to remain on the field has been real, as he has missed substantial time in each of the last three seasons, including missing three games in 2024. Tre Sermon served as Taylor’s primary backup in 2024 but only managed 2.8 yards per carry. The Colts are looking for a serviceable backup, but also a back that can manage the load if Taylor goes down. Indy doesn't provide the watch-and-learn luxury that the other teams on this list do, but the Colts could be Hunter’s quickest path to playing time as a rookie.
The Colts met with Hunter virtually, and currently hold seven picks in the 2025 draft, three of which coming on day three.
Whether he gets to wait and develop or he is thrust into the fire immediately, look for Hunter to be an impact late-round selection.