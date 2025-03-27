Colts Show Genuine Interest in Speedy, Angry Running Back
The Indianapolis Colts are going to conduct a quarterback competition this summer to determine their starter for the 2025 season.
There's an old addage in football, saying, "if you've got two quarterbacks, you don't have any." Until either Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones comes out on top and gives the Colts some confidence, that will remain the case.
Regardless of whether Richardson or Jones wins, the Colts would be wise to support them with a strong run game led by Jonathan Taylor. General manager Chris Ballard seems cognizant of this fact, having recently signed free-agent running back Khalil Herbert and also doing their due diligence on the running back class in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Colts recently hosted Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter for a pre-draft meeting.
"The Carolina Panthers are scheduled to host Auburn RB Jarquez Hunter on a pre-draft "30" visit, per source," Melo posted on X. "Hunter has also recently completed virtual meetings with the #Texans, #Colts, #Commanders, #Giants, #Cowboys, #Falcons, #Seahawks, and #Rams.
Hunter (5'9", 204, 22 years old) got better and more productive in each season of college, culminating in 187 carries for 1,201 yards (6.4 avg.) and 8 touchdowns in 2024, which earned him First-Team All-SEC honors. He also caught 21 passes for 155 yards (7.4 avg.) and another touchdown. Hunter has a kickoff return background earlier in his career, returning 24 between 2021-22 for 497 yards (20.7 avg.).
When you turn on the tape, you immediately see a violent, determined runner in Hunter, who refuses to say die and often requires multiple defenders to bring him down. However, he's also got the ability to break away from the pack a bit. Hunter ran his 40-yard dash at the Combine in 4.44 seconds, which ranked tied for ninth among running backs.
Despite having one of the best running backs in the NFL in Taylor, the Colts need more at the running back position. As a team, Indy finished eighth in rushing last year, averaging 137.1 yards per game, but 75% of that was Taylor, as he averaged 102.2 of that. He also accounted for 82% of the offensive snaps in games he played, yet missed an average of 3.5 games per season in his five-year career.
The Colts had Trey Sermon as the RB2 last year, but he averaged just 3.9 yards per touch (rushing and receiving). Herbert came in and represents a solid upgrade, but the Colts still need to add at least one more player, preferably one who can grow into a reliable pass protector.
