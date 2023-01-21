Skip to main content

Brian Battie scored a high PFF grade in 2022

Auburn brought in Brain Battie during the transfer portal window from USF, which is an excellent addition for the Tigers.

Battie is a great running back with many positive traits, including big play ability and great vision to help him find holes.

Let's take a look at Battie's PFF grade from the 2022 season.

Stat of the Day:

Battie finished the 2022 season with an 87.4 PFF grade. 

Brian Battie PFF Numbers

Season&nbsp;Overall GradeReceiving Grade&nbsp;Pass Block GradeRushing GradeRun Block Grade

2022

87.4

51.3

53.3

91.6

54.6

What does this mean? 

Well, the first thing it means is Battie is a gifted runner. He is better running the rock than he is catching passes out of the backfield. 

He is an ok pass blocker but could use improvement in that area. 

What it means for Auburn in 2023 is that the Tigers will have a stacked running back room. Assuming Battie takes over the number two running back role, Jarquez Hunter and Battie will be a deadly one-two punch. 

It's definitely a positive that Coach Freeze brought in Battie, as he will be able to relieve Hunter at times during the game, and the drop-off from RB1 to RB2 is not huge. 

Battie will surprise some people this season by running the football for the Auburn Tigers. 

Nov 26, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Brian Battie (21) runs with the ball against the UCF Knights during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
