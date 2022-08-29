Auburn receiver commit Daquayvious Sorey lights up the stat sheet

Auburn four-star wide receiver commit Daquayvious Sorey lit up the stat sheet in his first high school football game of the year.

To open his senior season, he had six receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Sorey highlighted his athleticism on multiple plays in this football game. He caught a flip from his quarterback, ran it ten yards upfield, then hurdled a defender to finish the play.

Then on one of his touchdowns, he made multiple defenders miss and then walked the tight rope to take a screen pass 84 yards to the house.

His high school team was winning by such a big margin that Sorey's night was done at halftime.

Sorey looked like the real deal in his season opener and will be a great addition to a position of need for the Auburn football team.

Once Sorey is on the Plains, receivers coach Ike Hilliard will be able to coach him up and help him develop into a better player than he already is at a position of need for the Tigers.

His big-play ability and elusiveness should translate well into the college game. Sorey will be a fun player to track this year in high school, assuming he continues to put up video game numbers.

Let's watch Sorey's highlights from his first high school game of the season.

