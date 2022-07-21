Tank Bigsby discusses his thoughts on recently hired reciever coach Ike Hilliard

Tank Bigsby was one of the three players chosen to represent Auburn at SEC Media Days, and he made it very clear how much that meant to him. He is working to be a better leader on and off the field.

Coach Harsin spoke on that and expressed how hard Bigsby has worked to be a leader for the Auburn football team.

During an interview with Auburn running back Bigsby, we asked him, "Tank, Coach Harsin was talking a lot about Ike Hilliard, and I know he isn't your position coach, but what have you seen from him so far?"

Bigsby responded, "Coach Ike different. He doesn't talk too much; he stays low, but he's so smart, and he knows the game. That's someone you want on your team. He's not a coach that will yell at you. He's going to get the point to you in a respectful way. He's good at what he's doing. I just met Coach when he got there in the spring. He's a great coach."

It seems that every member of the Auburn football program, coaches, and players alike are really enjoying Coach Hilliard. He seems to have a great relationship with everyone on the team and brings so much experience with him.

Coach Hilliard is an excellent fit on the Plains and is going to help take the receiver room to the next level.

