Durkin Praises Auburn's Defensive Depth
AUBURN, Ala.-- As the 2025 college football season approaches, many Auburn Tiger fans have lofty expectations for the team’s defense, which will be led by returning stars Keldric Faulk, Demarcus Riddick and Jay Crawford.
Defensive coordinator DJ Durkin spoke to the media on Wednesday, appearing confident in the group thanks to a combination of excellent depth and willingness to compete.
“It’s good competition out there,” Durkin said. “Those guys [in the defensive back room], there’s a room full of guys that are competing. We’ve got some young guys, and transfers, and it’s awesome. I love it.”
Auburn’s 2025 defensive back room has been hailed as one of the deepest units on the team by head coach Hugh Freeze this offseason, boasting a diverse mix of athletes and experience. Crawford and fellow 2024 starter Kaylin Lee both return at corner, and are joined by high-impact transfers Raion Strader and Rayshawn Pleasant.
Former starter Champ Anthony is also returning to the fold following a brutal leg injury suffered against Arkansas in 2024, and is joined by some other young stars in freshmen Donovan Starr and Blake Woodby.
The group of corners is so deep that some could possibly see time at safety. Anthony is a former safety with enough athleticism and hitting ability to play the position, and Pleasant’s savvy feel for coverage would make him a quick fit on the back end as well, especially in a single-high look.
Though, the Tigers might not need the help thanks to potential superstar Kaleb Harris, one of the more underrated safeties in the country. The infusion of talent has led to a highly competitive fall camp, and environment that Durkin is enjoying.
“We have competitive reps at practice, really at all spots,” Durkin said. “The best coaching tool is competition.”
Another position group that has seen its fair share of competition is the Auburn linebacking corps, although in a slightly different form. The group has a clear leader in Riddick, and Maryland transfer Caleb Wheatland should see significant playing time.
However, some of the younger players, namely freshmen Elijah Melendez and Bryce Deas have been turning heads through camp, leading to yet another environment of competition and a room that might end up being much more competitive than originally expected.
“Yes, I like where we’re at [with the linebackers],” Durkin said. “With those guys, we’ve been rolling who’s in with whatever group, and they’ve been playing. They’re competing and making each other better.”
The leaders of the room like Riddick and Wheatland have been enthusiastic about helping the younger players through camp and watching them learn, and it seems like the benefits of that constant work are starting to shine through for Durkin.
“I like where we’re at from an execution standpoint,” Durkin said. “The assignments have been sound. I like our speed at that position and guys are tackling well.”
Overall, the back end of the Auburn defense seems to be much more sound this season than 2024. The group is more athletic, and more experienced in the secondary. Even though the linebackers have lost experience as a group, the additional athleticism should be able to mitigate more of the potential losses.
The two rooms should be more than solid enough to give Faulk and the stout Tiger defensive line time to work on passing downs, which should spell long days for opposing quarterbacks. The group also can relieve both Jackson Arnold and the offense of some pressure, which will be key in the early part of the season in order for the unit to build confidence and try to lead Auburn to its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.