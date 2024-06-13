Erasing Auburn's 2023 Defensive Woes in 2024
While Auburn sputtered to a 6-7 record in 2023, looking deeper, you see a defense that flashed potential but ultimately faded with the money on the table. In losing three games by seven of fewer points, the Auburn defense squandered a chance to immediately change the culture in and around the program.
Auburn finished ninth in the SEC in total defense, a number not good enough for a program that historically prides itself on hard-nosed football.
Although 2023 firmly rests in the rearview mirror, the residue of loss sticks with teams until the first game of the following year. The Tigers will either learn from their mistakes or continue to struggle because of them. No in-between.
Schematically Speaking
Granted, other teams in college football run what basically resembles a 3-3-5 look, but defensive coordinator DJ Durkin looks to alter that approach. In the standard 3-3-5 alignment, three down linemen pair with an edge rusher. With the power upfront and the perimeter speed in support, Auburn should easily control both the run and pass.
Yet, the unit collectively struggled in key moments. If you start by stopping the opponent's rushing attack, a clearer explanation arises. The Tigers held Georgia and Arkansas to 107 and 120 rushing yards respectively. Auburn split those contests, narrowly losing to Georgia while blowing out the Razorbacks.
Taking those two standout performances, you see teams running the ball with impunity. For example, in their 28-21 loss to Ole Miss, the Rebels ran the ball an astonishing fifty-six times for 223 yards. The number of yards belies the excessive amount of carries and the Tigers' inability to stop the Rebels' offense.
Everyone in Jordan-Hare expected run, no one on the field could stop it. Under those circumstances would deploying the BUCK as a down lineman help? In all honesty, something needs to happen.
Playing Smarter
The hallmark of any successful defense resides with the amount of discipline that permeates the unit. Unfortunately, Auburn lacked consistent defensive discipline. The Auburn defense committed 6.62 penalties-penalties-per game. That number put them 109th in the country. Teams capitalized on those drive-extending infractions, making the Tigers routinely pay for a lack of composure.
For instance, during their four-game losing streak, Auburn committed forty-three penalties for 246 yards. In two of those losses, the Tigers lost by seven points twice. Not all of those were defensive penalties, but imagine if the defense forced a three-and-out just twice more in each game, instead of time and yardage going the way of the opponent.
Furthermore, no defense closed out the season with less self-restraint. After a blowout win in Fayetteville, Auburn returned home, only to watch New Mexico State run them out of their own stadium. The Aggies rushed for 228 yards and outgained Auburn nearly 2-1.
Help Arrives
Like most teams in FBS, Auburn attacked the transfer portal with intention and purpose. After watching rivals running up and down the field, the Tigers recruited quality run stoppers. Auburn brought in five transfers on the defensive line.
Nose guard Trill Carter steps on the plains, arriving from Texas where he earned Honorable Mention Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. First and foremost, Carter uses power and leverage to occupy blockers. At six-feet-tall and 290 pounds, his goal remains to drive his hands under opponent's arms, thwarting their attempts to block him. As a result, linebacker and safety pursuit in the run game should feel freedom to operate.
While Gage Keys, a two-time transfer should win the defensive tackle job next to Carter.
It wasn't just the portal though, look out for 6'4 and 275-pound Malik Blocton. Blocton, a highly touted recruit from Pike Road (Ala.) possesses a higher ceiling and more moldable traits than Keys. Ironically, Blocton looks to secure a spot, where his older brother, Marcus Harris played for three years before heading to the Houston Texans as a seventh-round pick.
Overview
When discussing the 2023 Auburn Tigers defense and looking ahead to 2024, correcting their shortcomings sits atop the laundry list of issues. For a team loaded with athletic talent from front to back, the Tigers did not play cohesively in 2023. Now, with a new season, roughly two months away, Auburn can erase the bitter memory 2023's defense with strong, smart and composed defensive football.