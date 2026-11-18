A name much-too-familiar to Auburn Tigers fans could make a return to college football in the near future.

Former Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has been linked to the Arkansas State head coaching opening, according to multiple sources close to the program. These ties to the job come about 24 hours after the Red Wolves fired Butch Jones.

Additionally, these talking points were also intensified after clips emerged from a college football podcast hosted by Kirk Herbstriet and Joey Galloway, in which Freeze joined as a guest earlier this week.

Freeze reflected on his time away from football after Auburn fired him following an abysmal loss to Kentucky at home last November, but he also revealed his intention to potentially come back if the right opportunity arises.

“I sit here on Saturdays and, at first, I’d cry some. I miss the building, the players — even with the craziness, I know you still impact them,” Freeze said on the podcast. “It’d have to be the right fit but it burns within me to be back in it.”

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The move would certainly make sense for Freeze, as he spent two years with Arkansas State — one as offensive coordinator and one as head coach — before taking over at Ole Miss. In his single season at the helm with Arkansas State, Freeze led the Red Wolves to a 10-2 overall record and a Sun Belt Conference championship.

According to Arkansas State reporter Luke Matheson, Freeze isn’t one of several candidates — he is the clear top target. Matheson says that the Red Wolves will make a strong push to bring Freeze back to Jonesboro, Ark., before considering any other options.

Freeze is widely viewed as one of Auburn’s worst head coaches in recent memory after leading Auburn to a 15-19 overall record in nearly three years, including an abhorrent 6-16 mark against SEC opponents. He was extremely inefficient, even with one of the nation’s most talented rosters in 2025, finishing 2-10 in one-possession games throughout his tenure on the Plains.

Auburn also failed to notch seven wins in any single season through Freeze’s three years with the Tigers, finishing 6-7 in 2023 and failing to clinch bowl eligibility in 2024 and 2025.

In comparison, now-Auburn head coach Alex Golesh is quickly turning the program around in Year 1. Golesh has led the Tigers to a 6-4 record through 10 games with the opportunity to enter the Iron Bowl with seven or more wins for the first time since 2019.

Additionally, Golesh is 4-1 in one-possession games thus far — double the number of one-score victories Freeze posted in over two years.