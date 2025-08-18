Former Auburn Quarterback Impressing with Broncos During Preseason
AUBURN, Ala.- Former Auburn quarterback Jarett Stidham went nuclear during his latest NFL preseason matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, completing 16 of 23 passes for 240 passing yards with two passing touchdowns and no interceptions in the Denver Broncos’ thumping of the Arizona Cardinals.
So far this preseason, Stidham has been lighting it up to say the least. Last week, Stidham also played a very efficient game, completing 14 of 15 of his passes for 136 yards with two passing touchdowns to go along with it.
Stidham is currently the second quarterback on the depth chart, sitting behind another former Auburn quarterback, Bo Nix. With Stidham performing the way he is during the preseason, it will be interesting to follow if teams that need an efficient quarterback try to make a move to acquire Stidham. Or we could possibly see Stidman try to make a move to re-acquire the starting quarterback role for the Broncos.
With limited playing time so far this preseason, quarterback Bo Nix has not been very efficient in the time he has spent on the field. Currently sitting at a 54.5 completion percentage, he has only completed 6/11 of his passes, for a total of 31 yards. Although it is not quite the time to hit the panic button for whether or not he keeps his starting job, a strong final outing in the final preseason game for the Denver Broncos against the New Orleans Saints, if he were to play.
Stidham was originally drafted 133rd overall by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the Patriots, getting very limited playing time, only threw a total of 48 passes for the Patriots. In May of 2022, he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, who were in desperate for a quarterback option. His stint in Vegas did not last long, only playing a single season in the black and silver.
After one season with the Raiders, Stidham signed with the Denver Broncos as a free agent. He has only seen limited playing time in his first two seasons in the Mile High City, starting only six games in two seasons.
Although the amount of regular-season games played by Stidham may not stand out, he has come out this preseason looking like he belongs in a starting role on an NFL franchise. Stidham has one more chance to keep his hot streak going when the Broncos travel to New Orleans next Saturday for the Broncos’ final preseason matchup.