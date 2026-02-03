Former Auburn WR Horatio Fields Signs with SEC Rival

It’s been quite a saga for Horatio Fields over the past two years. First, he joined the Auburn Tigers via the transfer portal ahead of the 2025 season, which he missed most of due to an injury. Now, has finally landed at Ole Miss after an interesting chain of events that transpired during his time in the portal.

BREAKING: Auburn transfer WR Horatio Fields has signed with Ole Miss, @PeteNakos reports.



Fields was originally signed with Missouri.https://t.co/xMa4GgJ6WO pic.twitter.com/2l7lBhkOi5 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) February 2, 2026

Fields’ time in the portal was far from your average “announce, commit, sign” pathway that most transfer candidates take. He announced he planned to enter the portal on Dec. 8, then signed with the Missouri Tigers on Jan. 8. However, his story took a turn when Missouri announced they signed former Ole Miss wide receiver Cayden Lee.

What happens next for the Auburn Tigers? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Auburn Tigers news delivered to your inbox daily!

Fields, despite being signed to the university, did not enroll at Missouri and was subsequently released from his signing. Since he’s a graduate student, he was able to sign elsewhere immediately, and he ironically chose Lee’s former team, the Ole Miss Rebels.

Ole Miss is in its first full season removed from the Lane Kiffin drama, with Pete Golding now leading the Rebs in his first-ever head coaching job. Naturally, leadership will be a big factor for the young coach, and veteran Fields brings that in spades.

In fact, as far back as Fields’ first few months on the Plains, former Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze took note of this quality.

“[Horatio Fields] has become the leader of that room, believe it or not,” Freeze said back in August. “He is the father figure in that room, the old guy, and he speaks great wisdom to all of that room. We voted on captains yesterday, and he received quite a few votes, and that's pretty special for a receiver that has come in.”

Fields was one of several receivers to depart from the Plains after Alex Golesh was hired, but Golesh has wasted absolutely no time in reloading his room with key talent like Jeremiah Koger, Keshaun Singleton and Scrap Richardson.

Auburn currently has the 13th-ranked transfer portal class in the country, while Golding’s Ole Miss improves to second.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI