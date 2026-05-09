Former ESPN Personality Names This Auburn Player as ‘Dude to Watch' in 2026

When one thinks of the Auburn Tigers’ defense for the upcoming season, names like Xavier Atkins, Rayshawn Pleasant or even Champ Anthony may come to mind, but a former ESPN personality has a different idea of who Tiger fans should keep their eyes on this year.

David Pollack, a former three-time All-American at Georgia and 12-year ESPN analyst, is talking his way through the SEC on his podcast, "See Ball, Get Ball", and on Wednesday, he officially named his Auburn “Dude to Watch” for this upcoming season: edge rusher Jared Smith.

“Jared Smith, coming off the edge,” Pollack said. “You saw some flashes a year ago, but my gosh, you saw Kedric Faulk get drafted in the NFL, he looks just like him. The dude’s 6-6, he’s 260, he’s got length. He’s next in line to be a problem off the edge.”

Jared Smith represents @AuburnFootball on my 2026 SEC Dudes to Watch List



May not hear a ton about him now, but you and a whole bunch of QBs will by the end of the season! pic.twitter.com/jR39RwaU7v — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) May 6, 2026

Smith saw limited playing time in the first season of his Auburn career, partly due to his status as a true freshman, but also largely thanks to the sensational play of 2025 Auburn edge rushers Keldric Faulk and Keyron Crawford, both of whom have been scooped up in the NFL Draft this year.

Despite not logging significant time in many games, Smith still made appearances in 11 of the Tigers’ 12 games last season. He certainly made the most of his time, logging five tackles, all of which were solo tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

As a four-star out of Thompson High School in Alabama, Smith was rated as the seventh-best edge rusher in his class, as well as the third-best in-class player from his home state, so expectations have been high for him since he committed to the Tigers in August of 2024.

Now, Smith is entering his sophomore season, still with much to prove, but also now with a top-level endorsement hanging over his head. After all, Pollack accounted for the third-most sacks in NCAA history over his three years at Georgia, so he knows a quarterback threat when he sees one.

If Smith can rise to the occasion, he looks to provide a critical 1-2 punch for the Tigers’ defense, along with top linebacker Xavier Atkins. After all, the Tigers still boast a DJ Durkin-led defense, and they are looking to continue the dominance they have become known for over the past few seasons.

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