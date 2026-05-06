Three New Auburn Freshmen Who Could Make A Splash in 2026

Though most focus on the Auburn Tigers’ new roster, which has centered around Golesh’s first Auburn Transfer Portal class, the Tigers’ 2026 recruiting class also consists of several players who may make a significant difference over the next few years.

But, in an age where every player’s loyalty to their program is tested every year, chances are near-zero that every Tiger from the 2026 class will return for their sophomore or junior seasons. So, which new Tigers have an opportunity to make a splash in their first, and potentially only, year with the program?

Auburn Tigers on SI takes a look at three incoming Auburn freshmen and analyzes how they may impact the team as soon as this upcoming season.

DeShawn Spencer - Wide Receiver, Saraland

Saraland is most commonly known as the program that produced wide receiver Ryan Williams, who had his best season to date as a freshman at Alabama in 2024. Spencer, similarly, is already showing flashes of what could be a dominant season, particularly in his A-Day performance.

Spencer did not have the accolades or rankings that Williams did out of high school, as Spencer signed with Auburn as a three-star, a far cry from Williams’ five-star classification when he committed to Alabama. However, Spencer managed to put up nine receptions for 93 yards, leading the team in both categories.

"He's going to be a really good player here,” head coach Alex Golesh said after the scrimmage. “This place means a lot to him. He came in here with the intent to go win a job, and he's competed his tail off."

Conveniently for Spencer, Auburn’s wide receiver room is still looking to find its identity ahead of the 2026 season. If he keeps at this rate, Spencer could very well trot out as a starter come September, or at the very least record significant minutes throughout the season.

Jaquez Wilkes - Edge, Wadley

The Tigers focused heavily on in-state recruiting for their 2026 class, as evidenced by both Wilkes and Spencer, who both went to high school in Alabama. Wilkes was the Tigers’ top recruit in 2026, boasting a four-star classification and a ranking as the 19th-best edge rusher in his class.

Wilkes steps onto a roster that lost two of its best edge rushers, Keyron Crawford and Keldric Faulk, to the NFL Draft this year, so expectations are as significant as the opportunities available. He will have big shoes to fill, especially since Faulk went in the first round due to his stellar production.

However, Wilkes was a four-star for a reason, and he will likely have ample opportunity to prove his worth early in the season. All it will come down to, after that, is what he does with the opportunity.

Shadarius Toodle - Linebacker, Cottage Hill Christian

Toodle, a former four-star prospect, joins a roster that already boasts some of the best linebacker play in the country. Headlined by Xavier Atkins, Bryce Deas, Demarcus Riddick and more, DJ Durkin’s linebacker room is surely ready to teach and develop a top player like Toodle.

In an injury-free scenario, Toodle will likely not make a start for the Tigers due to the strength of their room, but he should find himself with in-game opportunities to prove that he is more than a depth option for Durkin. If he can capitalize on those opportunities, as well as in practice, he should find himself with ample playing time to make a splash on the Plains.

Until he gets those opportunities, though, he projects to be a very strong depth option that will be developed well over his first year on the Plains.

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