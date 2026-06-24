Former Four-Star Auburn WR Removed From Roster

As the Auburn Tigers continue to focus on recruiting, opportunities for new head coach Alex Golesh to uphold his culture are beginning to crop up.

Recently, edge rusher Da’Shawn Womack got into a spot of legal trouble, as he was arrested on a charge of reckless endangerment, and now, Duke Smith has been removed from the Tigers’ roster.

The reason for this removal is uncertain at this time, but, of course, the rumor mill is churning as per usual. There are several popular theories, though nothing has been confirmed by the university. Auburn, Smith and Golesh have yet to release a statement.

Smith’s name is not one many Tiger fans would likely know at this point in the season, as he only played in four games last season: Ball State, Mercer, Oklahoma and South Alabama. Smith did not record a reception in his only season with the Tigers.

As a prospect out of Southside Selma in Alabama, Smith was a four-star wide receiver prospect who finished with a ranking as the 13th-best athlete in the country, as well as the 12th-best player from his home state of Alabama.

As mentioned, the Tigers have yet to release a statement, but the fact that Smith was removed from the roster, as opposed to quitting, implies that there may have been some issues, though what exactly those issues are remains uncertain.

This is not the first time the Tigers have watched a player walk over the last few seasons, as midway through the 2025 season, Auburn running back Damari Alston was dismissed from the team for an undisclosed reason. Alston is now signed with Tulsa.

Alex Golesh has preached culture and community since he walked onto campus, though he has also been very clear that he cares about his players. His class of 2027 group should tell you all you need to know on the latter point– after all, it is hard to sign players who do not believe you care about them.

A player’s removal from the roster is typically a last resort, so Golesh and company almost certainly had a very legitimate gripe with something that Smith was either doing or not doing.

Auburn was not set to rely heavily on Smith in 2026, which could also potentially have contributed to some frustration on Smith’s part, but the loss of a former four-star in a position group where the Tigers are, admittedly, not the strongest will certainly make a difference come September.

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