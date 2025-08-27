Auburn Daily

Freeze Updates Status on WR Eric Singleton Jr.

Eric Singleton Jr. has been dealing with a thigh bruise dating back to the middle of fall camp.

Cam Parker

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (1) runs drills during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (1) runs drills during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
AUBURN, Ala.-- Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference had a significant update on the status of injured transfer receiver Eric Singleton Jr.

The Georgia Tech transfer, who has been limited by a thigh bruise, is expected to play in Friday's season opener at Baylor despite not being "100%," Freeze said.

“He’s not 100%, but getting better every day,” Freeze said. “Hopefully, with more treatment today, tomorrow, and all through the day Friday, he’ll be close to being full speed.”

Tiger
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (1) stretches his leg during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Freeze's update comes days after saying that Singleton Jr., the No. 1 receiver in last year's portal cycle, was "close" to being 100%.

"He looked good (Sunday). I think he's close to being 100%," Freeze said Monday. "We'll continue to protect him a little bit and get him some conditioning, but he'll be ready to give it a go Lord-willing anything else happens this week."

With Friday's season opener being a non-conference game, Auburn is not required to release an availability report with player statuses.

Singleton has been limited by his injury for the last two weeks and was seen donning a yellow non-contact jersey during Tuesday's practice. Despite his current status, the former Yellow Jacket is expected to be a major contributor on Auburn's offense in 2025.

The rising junior is coming off back-to-back 700-yard seasons at Georgia Tech with six touchdowns in 2023 and three touchdowns in 2024.

He has been working at punt returner along with his receiver duties throughout fall camp.

“That’s more plays with the ball in my hands, and I'm ready to make plays in front of everybody, one man army right there,” Singleton said at the beginning of camp

Auburn's season opener at Baylor on Friday begins at 7 p.m. CT with television coverage on Fox.

Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.

