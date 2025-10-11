How Auburn Needs to Neutralize Georgia's LBs
After a recent history in which linebackers took a backseat to the front's dominance, Georgia's focus shifted towards the linebackers. Equally, the Auburn Tigers should also be most concerned with the UGA linebackers.
While only two linebackers start in Georgia's defense, the group contains one more that Auburn needs to be concerned with. To succeed against the Georgia defense, which allows 313.2 yards of total offense, you must win against the quartet of 'backers.
CJ Allen
Georgia seemingly loses linebackers to the NFL every year. As a result, vacancies open and new athletes step up. However, Allen broke out last season. Now, he looks like one of the better linebackers in the SEC. Allen is the most technically sound tackler in the conference. Instead of trying to knock out opponents, the junior uses technique, positioning, and pad level to deliver a jolt. Allen uses an economy of motion to close in on the target. Most importantly, he sifts through the wash to attack the ball carrier.
Flaw: Will run out of the position to make a place, leaving wide open space for the cutbacks. Misdirection, such as counters and end-arounds, will entice Allen to run completely away from the play.
Raylen Wilson
Wilson is the best linebacker on the team. He sees the play and immediately bears down on the ball carrier. Plus, the junior loves the contact aspect of the game. With leverage, power, and timing, Wilson sheds a block with violence and authority.
Flaw: In coverage, Wilson struggles with quicker players. For example, middle routes will drag Wilson into trouble. His best approach sees him going towards the line of scrimmage. In contrast, traveling away from the trenches causes hesitation and indecision. Auburn could deploy a tight end to drive Wilson down the seam.
Chris Cole
With three sacks and four tackles for loss, Cole is the best blitzer of the group. Not really a traditional pass rusher. He bends the corner and uses burst to beat tackles. When he arrives at the quarterback, the sophomore flashes a raw but developing chop at the ball.
Flaw: He doesn't possess Wilson's power or combativeness. Instead, Auburn negates his athletic traits by running at him, making him fight through blocks that could eventually fatigue him.
Bottom Line
With their speed, the trio of UGA linebackers may not leave the field too often. However, given Hugh Freeze's offense and their natural inclination to crash down on plays, this is where the RPO and play action open up space for Auburn. In return, that stems the pass rush from the trio, an area of blocking that continues to trouble Auburn's offensive line.