How Auburn’s Offense Stacks Up With SEC Opponents After Tennessee Loss



The Auburn Tigers certainly have a difficult month of October ahead of them, as after their bye week, they are slated to take on Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss, all of whom have had quite strong starts to the year.

The Tigers, conversely, enter their bye week with a less-than-convincing 3-2 record, including wins over Baylor, Southern Miss and Vanderbilt, while falling to Florida and Tennessee. New head coach Alex Golesh promised offensive efficiency during his tenure, and the Tigers have yet to live up to that promise.

So, how does the Tigers’ offense match up with the likes of the Bulldogs, Rebels and Tigers? Let’s break it down.

The Tigers’ offense currently ranks 13th in the SEC in terms of points per game with an average of 26.8, though they move up to 11th in yards per game, with an average of 399.8. This is certainly not the start the Tigers were looking for on offense, but there will be opportunities to show the world what Byrum Brown and company can do when everything is working.

Their first chance to prove their offensive efficiency may well be their most difficult matchup of the season, as they’ll match up with the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs, who currently rank first in the SEC in points per game with 51.4 on average, while ranking fifth in total yards per game with 478.8.

Then, the Tigers will head back home to Jordan-Hare Stadium to take on Lane Kiffin’s LSU Tigers, who currently rank fourth in points per game with 43.6, while ranking first in yards per game with 547.8.

After that, the Tigers travel to Oxford to round out their month, taking on an Ole Miss Rebels squad that currently ranks ninth in the SEC in points per game with 35.5, moving up to eighth in the conference in yards per game with 440.

If the Tigers’ defense can limit these three squads well, Auburn’s offense should have a much easier time keeping the Tigers in the game. Their opponents’ offenses, though, have proven to be quite effective in just about all aspects of the game, so none of these games will be an easy task for DJ Durkin and company.

The Tigers have overcome worse odds before, but if there was ever a time for a little Auburn magic, it would be in the month of October.

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