How Auburn Tigers Solve Red Zone Woes in 2024
Former president Jimmy Carter once said “Go out on a limb. That’s where the fruit is.” He referred to taking risks in all aspects of life. The same can apply to the realm of college football. In 2023, the Auburn Tigers offense displayed an uneven quality that permeated through just about every metric and stat used to measure efficiency.
One troubling statistic, that needs correction? Red Zone attempts. Basically, the measurement of an offense that takes snaps from the opponents' twenty-yard-line and in. Many consider this metric a way of gauging an offense’s ability to score. Therefore, boiling down the notion if an offense can play effectively to cash in.
Numbers Don't Lie
Last year, Auburn entered the red zone only forty-two times. That number ranks them eighty-first in FBS. Basically, the Tigers ventured deep into opponents' territory an average of three times per game. Whether the blame resides with play calling or execution, either way, such a low number is not conducive to sustained success at this or any level of football.
By comparison, Georgia led the nation with 81 red zone attempts, playing one extra game.
Despite ranking fourth in the SEC and twenty-fifth in rushing yards, Auburn could not make the red zone a near-inevitable scoring situation. In fact, the offense meandered at 73rd overall in red zone efficiency. In other words, the offense not only sputtered but could not hit paydirt in the red zone.
The Tigers scored on 83.3 percent of their red zone trips. Now, from afar that looks like a respectable number. However, considering the mean percentage is around 84.2 percent, that number starts looking worse by the moment.
They didn't get to the red zone very often, and when they did, scored fewer times than most of college football.
Cause for Hope
Despite fewer trips into the opponents' red zone, Auburn scored touchdowns at a higher clip than average. Of their 42 red zone trips, the Tigers scored 27 touchdowns (17 rushing, 10 passing); a 64.3% clip that was good for 40th nationally.
In all honesty, the first year of Hugh Freeze's tenure at Auburn, he inherited a broken program, without direction or focus. Now, fast forward a year and you see a far better offense than the one that took the field a year ago. Under those circumstances, the Auburn faithful can now expect more from the offense.
First, routine trips to the red zone and improved skill position players run hand-in-hand. With this in mind, barring injury, Cam Coleman should enjoy his role in the offense. The five-star recruit possesses a blend of speed and explosion that will see him help the offense visit the red zone more. On top of that Jarquez Hunter will benefit from a light box, provided the passing offense improves, as expected. Hunter can cash in with the ability to evade opponents.
Overview
The Auburn offense could not generate any momentum for extended periods of time. Drives stalled and opponents seized the opportunity to win games. Offenses should look forward to the red zone. Defenses sit at an automatic disadvantage. Auburn needs to score more when field position sits in their favor. No excuses remain.