How to Watch Auburn Tigers vs. No. 12 Ole Miss, TV, Betting

Another week, another ranked SEC opponent for the Auburn Tigers, who head west to face the No. 12-ranked Ole Miss Rebels in their own building on Halloween.

The Tigers are coming off a difficult blowout loss to the LSU Tigers, being unable to turn the positive momentum from the Georgia win two weeks ago into a push to be a potential SEC contender. Now, head coach Alex Golesh will look to refocus on a Rebel team with some of the best players in the conference.

In his first season as head coach, he understands how important it is to turn the page on a new game.

“It's why you come here. It's to play the best of the best and we flip the page and play another really good team on the road,” he said on Monday. “Our ability to go handle the travel, our ability to handle the road environment, both really big, playing against a really good football team.”

Similarly, Auburn’s opponent, Ole Miss, also has a first-year head coach in Pete Golding, despite finishing out the rest of last season’s postseason after Lane Kiffin left for LSU in the middle of the season. Golding’s group has plenty of pieces from last year’s team, a College Football Playoff semifinalist, entering the year with plenty of traction.

That includes standout quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who leads the conference in passing yards with over 275 per game. Auburn’s goal will be to limit the Ole Miss passing attack that’s led by him, needing to get off the field on third downs to make way for the Tigers’ offense.

If Auburn could win the turnover margin, which Chambliss has been prone to do turnover-wise, it could help Golesh’s chances of another top-15 victory in his first season.

Of course, the story of the Tigers’ offense revolves around quarterback Byrum Brown and the offensive line. The dual-threat quarterback hasn’t always been able to get the rushing yards that he’s wanted, but when he gets them, he adds a completely different element to Auburn’s unit.

The Rebels are also the worst rush defense in the conference, helping the case for Brown being able to get what he wants on Saturday. Ole Miss allows over 160 yards per game so far this season on the ground, meaning that could be a winning avenue for Auburn if the offensive line holds up.

For two teams coming off a conference loss, it’s an important bounce-back spot for both teams. If Golesh could pick up another ranked win, let alone an SEC win, the Tigers will have all the momentum for the remainder of the season, including a November that has lower opponents in the conference.

The Auburn head coach hopes that can be the case on Saturday afternoon, being a trick instead of a treat in the Halloween affair.

“We’ve had to lick our wounds, come back, and play good football. And that's the challenge to us. I told them, if we don't, it'll be a really long week,” he said. “If we do, we got an opportunity to go on the road and beat a really good football team, which is what's expected of us.”

Auburn Tigers (4-3, 2-3 SEC) vs. No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (5-2, 3-2 SEC): What You Need to Know

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 11:45 am CT

Watch: SEC Network or ESPN app

Play-by-Play: Matt Schumacker

Analyst: Aaron Murray

Sideline Reporter: Taylor Davis

Listen: Auburn Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Andy Burcham

Analyst: Jason Campbell

Sideline Reporter: Ronnie Brown

Odds: Ole Miss is a 10.5-point favorite to win on Saturday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under line is set at 57.5 points.

Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Weather: Rain could be on the schedule in Oxford on Saturday, although it arrives later in the afternoon. Expect cloudy skies with temperatures in the high 60s when the game begins. The hottest it will get is around the mid-70s.

Series History: Auburn leads the all-time series against Ole Miss, 35-13. Even while playing away from home, the Tigers are 13-4 all-time while playing in Oxford. The last time the two teams played was in Auburn, a 28-21 loss in 2023 to the No. 13-ranked Rebels.