How to watch the Auburn football game vs the LSU Tigers
The Auburn Tigers will face the LSU Tigers in the final home game of the five-game homestand to start the season.
Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers have been counted out by almost everyone despite it being Brian Kelly's first year as the head coach for LSU.
There's a ton of outside noise when looking at the Auburn football program. Questions about Harsin's future and overall performance continue to hover around this football team. It will be interesting to see how a win would impact that conversation.
How to watch the Auburn football game vs the LSU Tigers
Who: Auburn (3-1, 1-0) vs LSU (3-1, 1-0)
When: 6:00 pm CT
Where: Jordan Hare Stadium
TV: ESPN
Streaming: FuboTV (try it free)
Betting via SI SportsBook
Spread: LSU minus eight
Over/Under: 45
Moneyline: LSU -333, Auburn +240
Auburn-LSU Series History
Auburn trails all-time against LSU. LSU leads 34-24-1. Auburn has won the last two contests and looks to extend it to a three-game winning streak.
Auburn's longest win streak against LSU in the history of the series is four ranging from 1989-1994. LSU once won six straight against Auburn between 1926-1937.
The teams first played in 1901. Auburn won 28-0 in Baton Rouge.
Top stories on the Auburn vs LSU matchup
Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable: Auburn vs LSU
Scouting LSU: Behind Enemy Lines
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube