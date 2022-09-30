Skip to main content

How to watch the Auburn football game vs the LSU Tigers

The Auburn Tigers will face the LSU Tigers in the final home game of the five-game homestand to start the season. 

Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers have been counted out by almost everyone despite it being Brian Kelly's first year as the head coach for LSU. 

There's a ton of outside noise when looking at the Auburn football program. Questions about Harsin's future and overall performance continue to hover around this football team. It will be interesting to see how a win would impact that conversation. 

Who: Auburn (3-1, 1-0) vs LSU (3-1, 1-0)

When: 6:00 pm CT

Where: Jordan Hare Stadium

TV: ESPN

Streaming: FuboTV (try it free)

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: LSU minus eight

Over/Under: 45

Moneyline: LSU -333, Auburn +240

Auburn-LSU Series History

Auburn trails all-time against LSU. LSU leads 34-24-1. Auburn has won the last two contests and looks to extend it to a three-game winning streak.

Auburn's longest win streak against LSU in the history of the series is four ranging from 1989-1994. LSU once won six straight against Auburn between 1926-1937.

The teams first played in 1901. Auburn won 28-0 in Baton Rouge.

