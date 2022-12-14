National talk show host names Auburn a winner in the coaching carousel

Auburn's hiring of Hugh Freeze has been proven to be a success off the field thus far.

Jake Crain, host of Crain & Co. on The Daily Wire, believes that the Tigers are one of the winners in the 2022 coaching carousel.

It hasn't died down completely, but now that the gears are starting to grind to a halt there are some clear takeaways from the coaching market madness.

"The winners seem pretty obvious to me," Crain said on his show. "Colorado getting Deion Sanders. Wisconsin getting Luke Fickell. Louisville getting Jeff Brohm and Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze are starting to look like some of the best hires that we've seen thus far this cycle."

Freeze checks most of the boxes that Auburn was looking to fill in their coaching search. He's got the X's and O's, implements a fun offensive scheme that Auburn fans should be familiar with conceptually (run to set up explosive pass plays), and can recruit in the SEC landscape. In fact, the Tigers have flipped three recruits (OT Tyler Johnson from Texas Tech, CB Colton Hood from Michigan State, and OL Connor Lew from Miami) to Auburn since his arrival.

The winning has not stopped with the player additions (which are going to continue to happen until the end of spring next year) - the staff additions have been pretty strong, too.

After adding a few staffers from his unit at Liberty, Freeze went out and got his coordinators - OC Philip Montgomery and DC Ron Roberts. Montgomery has experience piloting some of the best offenses of the 2010's, and Roberts had success at Baylor in two key areas that Auburn needs to improve; stopping the run and creating turnovers.

Once this roster gets rounded out with the transfer portal haul Freeze is expected to get, things should be trending up.

Oh, and it looks like Auburn has a really good shot to land one of the best quarterbacks in the portal.

