Keeping These Four Players Crucial to Auburn's Future
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers have not had the season they expected, and are currently sitting with a 4-6 record and near the bottom of the SEC Rankings. These factors could play a key role this offseason when the new Auburn Football head coach is announced and the transfer portal is open for Auburn players. Retaining these key players, for whoever the coach may be, is essential for Auburn’s future.
Xavier Atkins
Auburn sophomore linebacker Xavier Atkins has been, without a doubt, Auburn’s best defensive player this season. Not only does he lead the team in tackles, but he also leads the entire Southeastern Conference in total tackles.
Atkins exploded on the scene for Auburn after transferring last offseason from LSU. Atkins has been the hidden gem the Tigers needed to lead their defense, and he has not disappointed anyone.
However, for Atkins, he has been very vocal about wanting to play for interim head coach DJ Durkin on social media, something Auburn athletic director John Cohen has to consider when picking the next head coach on the Plains.
Cam Coleman
Cam Coleman hasn’t had the best season statistically, but he proved last week that he is still one of the best wide receivers in all of college football. Coleman had 47 receptions on the year for 617 yards and four touchdowns.
With Hugh Freeze no longer controlling the offense, Coleman was given opportunities to display his abilities in one-on-one situations against Vanderbilt. He made plenty of jaw-dropping plays for the Tigers. Coleman is easily the Tigers’ best offensive threat, and it is nearly essential for Auburn to retain Coleman if future success is in play.
Jeremiah Cobb
Jeremiah Cobb is Auburn’s leading rusher on the season and is likely to eclipse 1000 rushing yards on the season. Cobb is Auburn’s workhorse in the run game and has been since the injury and departure of former Auburn team captain Damari Alston.
Not only is Cobb the leading rusher for Auburn, but he is also third in the entire SEC in rushing yards. Cobb is a junior who waited his turn to become the feature back for Auburn, and his wait has paid off for him. But if Auburn wants future success, retaining Cobb is a must.
Deuce Knight
Deuce Knight has yet to play a full game for the Tigers, but he is also the youngest talent in the quarterback room and could be the future of the Auburn offense. Knight could potentially start in Auburn’s next matchup against the Mercer Bears, getting him some valuable game experience.
After next season (If no transfer quarterbacks are brought in), Knight will be the only quarterback for Auburn who has experienced the Tigers’ offense. Jackson Arnold will likely depart after this season, and Ashton Daniels could potentially be done this season, if he were to play against Mercer, but could return next season if he does not play against the Bears.
All in all, it is almost essential for Auburn to retain all four of these players listed, no matter who the next head coach is for the Tigers. Other key players not listed, such as Keldrick Faulk and Eric Singleton, are likely to depart after this season for the 2026 NFL draft.
All of these players are the present and future of Auburn football. It is clear that the locker room is behind Durkin, but it will all depend on how much Auburn athletic director John Cohen listens to his players.