Keldric Faulk Embracing New Role with Auburn Tigers
AUBURN, Ala.- With the departure of Auburn Tigers team captains Payton Thorne, Luke Deal, Eugene Asante and Jerrin Thompson, junior defensive end Keldrick Faulk is finding that he is being asked to step into a void left by the former Tigers.
During SEC media days, Keldrick Faulk was asked about how his role has changed within the locker room from previous seasons.
“Last year I was one of the leaders that led by example,” Faulk said of his previous two seasons at Auburn. “A lot of them left, and they were one of the most vocal ones on the team, so I had to take over that role of just being a little more vocal, let them hear my voice because a lot of people like to say when the team hear my voice, a lot of people listen.”
Last season, Keldrick Faulk posted 45 total tackles, 30 of which were solo tackles. He also had seven sacks, one forced fumble, and 11 tackles for loss. ESPN's Matt Miller and Jordan Reid listed Keldrick Faulk as one of the three best defensive ends in the country entering this season.
Faulk was present at the 2024 SEC media day, implicating that he is indeed in a leadership role for the team. He was asked what it means to him to be in a position where his teammates look up to him.
“It means my team has a lot of faith in me and a lot of faith in how I approach the game,” Kaulk stated. “How I lead them and just how much energy I bring to each and every person on that team. I make sure everybody is up to beat, everybody is ready to work, and make sure we have a very productive game because we can’t lose not one of them”.
Faulk is well aware what is at stake this season. With Hugh Freeze being on the hot seat after consecutive losing seasons, they cannot afford to lose again. When asked about Freeze being on a lot of hot seat lists, Faulk backed his head coach, “Coach deserves this job, and it is up to us not to not keep this going.”
Being in a leadership role, it is important to know what is required of the team. Faulk has shown he is not afraid to lead the team into the future and has accepted his role.
Turning things around will not be a simple task with a tough SEC schedule, but Faulk and company know what is required of them to not have another seven-loss season.