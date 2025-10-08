Kirby Smart Reflects on Facing Cam Newton Ahead of His Jersey Retirement
AUBURN, Ala.- Cam Newton's performance in the 2010 Iron Bowl remains as one of the most legendary performances in program history, leading the Auburn Tigers to a win after erasing a 24-0 first-half deficit.
For now-Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, who was in his third season as Alabama's defensive coordinator and fourth overall with the program, it was a game he doesn't forget for different reasons.
Newton did not light up the stat book with 216 yards passing yards and 39 rushing yards, which was a season-low against Power 5 opponents, his four touchdowns led Auburn to snapping a two-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.
"Great player. Mean, he kind of took over the SEC," Smart said. "And I still remember watching the tape, and it was crazy."
That season, his lone at Auburn, Newton led the Tigers to a BCS national championship and SEC championship while winning a Heisman Trophy. His 2,854 passing yards were second for a single-season in program history at the time, while his 1,473 rushing yards were third for a single-season in program history at the time.
With those totals, he became the first player in SEC history to pass for 2,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in a single season, and he remains the only player in FBS history to pass and rush for 20 touchdowns each in a single season.
His 20 rushing touchdowns, a record that season, remain second in program history, while his 4,327 total yards remain a program record.
Smart specifically to Auburn's 35-27 win over South Carolina being when Newton first stood out to him that season.
"That Clemson game, he just blew up and and they started running plays with him, and he took over games. And it was like, 'Oh, wow. This guy's super athletic,'" Smart said. "Throws the ball well, hard to tackle. And he just gained more and more confidence."
In that win over the then-12th ranked Gamecocks, Newton threw for 158 yards and two scores while rushing for 176 yards and three scores.
"He had such an aura about him that it was like he made everybody around him play better, because he believed they can win every game regardless of the score," Smart said. "And think he ended up proving that."
Ahead of Auburn's matchup against Georgia on Saturday, the program will officially retire Newton's No. 2 jersey, which no player has worn since the Tigers' win over Oregon in the 2011 BCS National Championship Game.
Kickoff between Auburn and Georgia is at 6:30 p.m. CT with television coverage on ESPN.